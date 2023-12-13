Parliament, Adam Smith International Explore Collaboration For Public Financial Oversight

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) - First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Abdul Rahim Maayah convened with Adam Smith International (ASI) expert Robert Bladon on Wednesday to foster collaboration in overseeing the public financial system.The meeting, held in the presence of Audit Bureau President Radhi Hamadeen, aimed to advance Jordan's engagement with regional and international developments in the oversight of public funds, contributing to the enhancement of the state's public financial management systems.Maayah reiterated Jordan's commitment, facilitated through supervisory institutions, to remain abreast of developments in financial oversight. He expressed the Lower House's unwavering support for oversight bodies, particularly the Audit Bureau and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, lauding their distinguished efforts in safeguarding public funds.He affirmed the parliament's dedication to enacting legislation that fosters accountability, transparency, and upholds the rule of law.Highlighting the meeting as an opportunity for enhanced cooperation, Maayah emphasized the importance of partnerships with international institutions possessing extensive experience in governance, public sector reform, democracy, institutional strengthening, capacity building, program evaluation, and design. He stressed the imperative of leveraging global best practices in financial oversight.Bladon, in turn, underscored the importance of collaboration and partnership with Jordan, aligning with the British government's belief in the pivotal role of the Audit Bureau and the broader pursuit of accountability, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II.He shared insights from fruitful meetings with the Audit Bureau, acknowledging its mature and robust experience, expressing readiness to provide comprehensive support and assistance to the Audit Bureau.