House Calls On Launching 'Firm' Int'l Stance To End Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) - Jordan's lawmakers called on the international community and human rights and humanitarian organizations to adopt a "firm" stance towards Israeli war on Gaza Strip.MPs also urged action to take all legal measures against Israeli aggression and hold it accountable for all its crimes and violations against Palestinian people, according to a House statement.During an oversight session on Wednesday, headed by Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and in presence of government team, the latest developments on the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza were tackled, as well as discussion of parliamentary questions and government responses.The MPs deplored silence of the international community regarding the systematic destruction and genocide in Gaza.During the session, which was partly chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, Abdul Rahim Maaiah, MPs said international system is incapable of deterring Israel's crimes and violations and prosecuting perpetrators.Israeli occupation is still practicing organized aggression against innocent children and women in Gaza, lawmakers pointed out.The MPs praised Jordan's position, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, who affirmed the Kingdom's strong rejection and condemnation of Israeli heinous massacres against innocent civilians in Gaza and necessity of delivering food, medicine and fuel aid to the Strip in a sustainable manner.The deputies affirmed their support for His Majesty's positions in rejecting any scenario aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.Additionally, the House adopted, by a majority, a petition submitted by its Public Liberties and Human Rights Committee, which would be then sent through the House's Presidency to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.