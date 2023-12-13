               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Hellenic Ambassador


12/13/2023 8:04:27 AM

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarna received Wednesday a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, Irene Riga, as an accredited and resident ambassador to the Kingdom.

