(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HealthLynked Unveils Advanced Search Functionality to Improve Patient Care

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">HLYK ), a leader in the global healthcare network industry, today announced the launch of a highly anticipated search functionality update on its website and mobile applications. This enhancement marks a significant milestone in HealthLynked's journey to transform healthcare accessibility and connectivity.



Research shows that 67% of patients prefer to search for and book appointments online or through an app, with 40% being booked after business hours.

HealthLynked's new search functionality and enhanced features help HealthLynked members find the right providers that best suit their individual health needs.

The new search functionality on the HealthLynked platform includes the following key features:



A refined provider search algorithm that efficiently locates the right healthcare providers. With the integration of new filters by date and time, users can now select their preferred appointment date and time ahead of their search, facilitating faster and more convenient appointment booking.

This new functionality provides HealthLynked members with 24 / 7 access for making appointments.

The update also introduces a new

geolocation-driven distance filter, enabling users to refine their search based on proximity and find doctors and practices closer to their current location.

Provider ratings are now a part of the search criteria, allowing patients to narrow their results by selecting doctors based on their provider rating scores. This feature is aimed at helping patients make more informed decisions when choosing healthcare providers.

This feature is especially useful and important for HealthLynked members, since almost 75% of patients rely on reviews as the first step in finding a doctor, according to a survey in the Journal of Marketing. With improved filtering options, users can effortlessly switch their search between doctors or practices without needing to navigate to another page, thereby reducing navigation time and boosting search speed.

Michael Dent, M.D., CEO of HealthLynked, commented on the update, saying, "The new search functionality is a game-changer in our mission to personalize healthcare. By making it easier for patients to find the right providers, book appointments swiftly, and access essential information, we are not just enhancing user experience but also significantly contributing to better healthcare outcomes."

Chris Hall, CTO of HealthLynked, added, "This update reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for healthcare improvement. The advanced features and user-friendly design of our platform are aimed at meeting the evolving needs of patients and providers, ensuring that HealthLynked remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation."

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit . Stay connected with HealthLynked on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not based on historical facts. These statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may differ from actual results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We advise against placing undue reliance on these statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release.

We are not obligated to publicly update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Any updates should not be interpreted as an indication of additional updates on the same or other topics. For a detailed understanding of the risks and uncertainties related to our operations, please refer to the "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at .

HLYK Contact:

Mike Paisan

Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (800)-928-7144, ext. 123

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.