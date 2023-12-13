Jordan Concludes Humanitarian Training Program In Collaboration With WHO, Harvard University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) - An inaugural joint regional training session simulating multidisciplinary humanitarian responses, conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Harvard University, concluded at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) in Amman on Wednesday, marking the first time the event was held outside the American city of Boston.The training saw the participation of 21 Jordanian professionals from various entities, including the Ministry of Health, the Jordan National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC), the National Center for Security and Crises Management, the environmental safety directorate at the Ministry of Interior, and the Public Security Directorate. The event also involved 50 representatives from international non-governmental organizations and over 100 volunteers from health colleges at Jordanian universities.Addressing the attendees during the graduation ceremony, Adel Bilbisi, President of the JCDC, emphasized the global significance of advancing the science and practice of humanitarian response. He highlighted the importance of research and education in alleviating human suffering during conflicts and disasters.Bilbisi stressed the need for multidisciplinary, practice-based research involving policymakers, scientists, and NGOs to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian strategies for relief, protection, and prevention. Additionally, he underscored the role of education and training in shaping the next generation of humanitarian leaders.Commending the JCDC's involvement in designing the training, Bilbisi acknowledged the contribution of 107 volunteers with medical specializations from Jordanian universities. He underscored that their participation served as a nucleus for volunteering in humanitarian emergency response situations at the local level.Samar Mutawakel, Regional Emergency Health Specialist at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, highlighted the program's primary goal of training future leaders in the Middle East and Africa regions. The aim is to equip them with the essential skills to prepare for complex humanitarian crises and respond effectively and efficiently.Mutawakel emphasized that the training represents a crucial step towards establishing a global network of skilled professionals in the humanitarian field, ready to confront regional challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.The 13-day comprehensive training program, a collaborative effort involving the JCDC, university professors, and experts, seamlessly blends theoretical and practical components.Delivered by university professors and guest lecturers who are experts in their respective fields, the program encompasses presentations, theoretical discussions, and practical simulation exercises. Participants will delve into fundamental frameworks for action in the humanitarian field, including human rights, livelihoods, Sphere standards, and international humanitarian law.The curriculum also addresses practical challenges encountered in the field, covering topics such as personal and team security, rapid assessments, application of minimum standards for food security, shelter, water and sanitation. Moreover, there will be a focus on operational approaches to engaging with military actors in humanitarian settings.The knowledge acquired through educational lectures was put to the test during a 3-day field simulation exercise at KASOTC. Participants engaged in a complex disaster and conflict scenario, providing them with a valuable opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the work experience of a humanitarian emergency. This hands-on experience aimed to equip participants with practical skills and insights crucial for effective response in real-world situations.