Tattoo Removal Market Size Worth $717.19 Million By 2032: The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tattoo removal market size is anticipated to grow from USD 295.82 Million to USD 717.19 Million in 10 years. The market is being influenced by factors like the growing acceptance of tattoos, the development of laser technology, and the expansion of industry regulations.

Newark, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 295.82 Million in 2022 tattoo removal market will reach USD 717.19 Million by 2032. The market for tattoo removal is expanding due to several factors, including an increase in the number of procedures carried out, the adoption of laser tattoo removal techniques, the rise in popularity of less invasive procedures, and an increase in public knowledge of tattoo removal procedures. In addition, the market for tattoo removal has grown as a result of modifications to lifestyle and fashion trends. The market is also expanding as a result of the introduction of multicoloured tattoo removal technology and the general availability of lotions for tattoo removal.



Key Insight of the Tattoo Removal Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.93% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.93% over the forecast period. In nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, the demand for aesthetic procedures, including tattoo removal, is being driven by rising disposable money, an expanding middle class, and changing lifestyles. In addition, a growing tendency among the younger people in the area is regretting tattoos, which is fostering market expansion. Further driving the market expansion in Asia Pacific are the growing acceptance of non-invasive methods and the developments in tattoo removal technologies. The area also benefits from having a huge pool of highly qualified medical specialists and affordable tattoo removal services. As a result, in the upcoming years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise significantly and become a profitable market for tattoo removal.



The surgical tattoo removal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.47% over the projected period in the tattoo removal market.



The surgical tattoo removal segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.47% in the tattoo removal market. In surgical approaches, the tattoo ink is removed via abrasive techniques or by manually removing the inked skin. Surgical techniques work especially well on huge or intricate designs, deep or layered tattoos, or tattoos with colours that are resistant to ink.



Over the projected period, the tattoo studios segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.95% in the tattoo removal market.



Over the forecasted period, the tattoo studios segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.95% in the tattoo removal market. These tattoo studios, which specialise in designing and applying body art, are progressively expanding their services to include tattoo removal. For those who would prefer to have their tattoos erased by the same studio or artist who produced them, tattoo studios provide a handy alternative.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing interest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures



One of the main factors propelling the global tattoo removal market's growth is the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures for cosmetic purposes. For tattoo removal, many people prefer non-surgical and non-invasive procedures since they are safe, efficient, and require minimal recovery time. A growing number of people are choosing non-invasive procedures since they are less painful, leave less scars, and allow for a quicker recovery. The market is therefore witnessing a rapid rise in demand for non-invasive treatment modalities and tattoo removal technologies.



Restraint: Exorbitant costs linked to tattoo removal methods



One significant factor limiting the growth of the global tattoo removal market is the high cost of tattoo removal treatments. Tattoo removal prices might vary depending on the size and complexity of the tattoo, the number of sessions required, and the technology used. Due to the high expense of multiple sessions and sophisticated laser technologies, some people may not be able to afford tattoo removal, which limits their access to these procedures. The high cost of tattoo removal techniques might discourage potential clients, which could hinder the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the tattoo removal market are:



. Astanza Laser LLC

. Candela Laser Corporation

. Cutera Inc.

. Fotona d.o.o.

. Lutronic Corporation

. The Global Beauty Group

. Alma Lasers Ltd (Sisram Medical Ltd)

. Cryomed Aesthetics

. Lumenis Ltd.

. Bison Medical Co. Ltd.

. Quanta System S.p.A.

. Cynosure LLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Technology:



. Surgical Tattoo Removal

. Laser-based Tattoo Removal



By Application:



. Tattoo Studios

. Clinics and Dermatology Centers



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



