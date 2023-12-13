Global Frozen Foods Market Size To Worth USD 442.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.72%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Frozen Foods Market Size was valued at USD 278.9 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Frozen Foods Market Size is expected to reach USD 442.2 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., GRUPO BIMBO, Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Associated British Foods plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Vandemoortele, Lantmannen Unibake, Cargill, Incorporated, Europastry, JBS Foods, and Other Key Vendors.

The Frozen Foods Market is a vast and continually evolving industry that includes a diverse range of frozen and preserved food products to maintain quality and extend shelf life. This market sells frozen foods such as fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, ready-made meals, and desserts. For today's increasingly busy consumers, it offers a convenient, long-lasting, and often cost-effective alternative to fresh produce. Several key factors have contributed to the remarkable growth of the frozen food market in recent years. Changing consumer preferences, the desire for convenience, and a focus on food safety are among the primary drivers of this market's growth. Frozen foods have grown in popularity as people seek quick and easy meal options without sacrificing taste or nutrition. Furthermore, advances in freezing and packaging technologies have enabled manufacturers to keep frozen products' nutritional value and taste, making them a viable alternative to fresh food items. This industry also shows an increased emphasis on sustainability, with many companies implementing eco-friendly practices in packaging and manufacturing processes. The growing preference for fresh and natural food products is limiting the frozen foods market's growth. Consumers today are more health-conscious and prefer less processed and more wholesome options. The desire for higher nutritional value and fewer additives in their diets is driving this preference shift. As a result, the frozen foods industry must convince health-conscious consumers that their products provide comparable nutritional benefits to fresh alternatives.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Frozen Foods Market Size By Type (Raw Material, Half-cooked, and Ready-to-Eat), By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat and seafood Products, Plant-Based Protein, Convenience Food and ready Meals, Pet Food), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2022 - 2032."

Frozen Foods Market Price Analysis

Raw material costs, transportation expenses, energy prices, and packaging materials are all important determinants. Seasonal fluctuations are also important, influencing the pricing of specific products such as fruits and vegetables. Competitive pressures among manufacturers and retailers influence pricing strategies, with promotions and discounts influencing consumer choices. Additionally, global economic conditions and currency fluctuations can have an impact on prices, particularly for imported frozen goods.

Frozen Foods Market Distribution Analysis

The Global Frozen Foods Market distribution analysis entails a complex network of channels that ensure products reach consumers efficiently. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms are among the stakeholders represented by these channels. Manufacturers frequently collaborate with distribution partners to transport frozen goods to regional distribution centers and retailers. E-commerce has grown in popularity, providing direct-to-consumer options. Maintaining the integrity of frozen products requires cold storage facilities and transportation logistics.

Insights by Type

The raw material segment accounted the largest market share from 2023 to 2032. This category includes ingredients or food items that have been minimally processed and are frozen in their natural state. Fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood are all examples of raw materials. These are frequently used as a base for additional culinary preparations by consumers or foodservice establishments. Raw materials retain their natural texture and flavor, making them adaptable to a wide range of cooking applications.

Insights by Product

Fruits and vegetables accounted for a sizable market share from 2023 to 2032. This category includes a wide range of frozen fruits and vegetables, such as berries, broccoli, corn, peas, and more. Frozen fruits and vegetables are popular due to their long shelf life and nutritional value retention. They're popular in-home cooking, smoothies, and as ingredients in a variety of food products.

Insights by Region

North America is expected to dominate the Frozen Foods market from 2023 to 2032. North America has long dominated the global frozen foods market. The United States and Canada are major contributors, with consumers favoring frozen food products for their convenience. From frozen pizzas and snacks to vegetables and meat products, the market has it all. Demand for healthier frozen options, such as organic and low-sodium options, has been driven by health-conscious trends.

Asia Pacific will have the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Urbanization, changing dietary habits, and rising disposable incomes are driving up demand in countries such as China and India. While frozen vegetables and seafood are popular, there is a growing market for Western-style frozen foods such as ready-to-eat meals and snacks.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Frozen Foods Market include General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., GRUPO BIMBO, Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Associated British Foods plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Vandemoortele, Lantmannen Unibake, Cargill, Incorporated, Europastry, JBS Foods and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, Nestlé and the private equity firm PAI Partners have agreed to form a joint venture in Europe focused on Nestlé's frozen pizza business. This move aimed to establish a specialized player in a highly competitive and ever-changing market segment. Nestlé would retain a minority stake in this joint venture, ensuring equal voting rights in collaboration with PAI Partners.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Frozen Foods Market, Type Analysis



Raw Material

Half-cooked Ready-to-Eat

Frozen Foods Market, Product Analysis



Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Meat and seafood Products

Plant-Based Protein

Convenience Food and ready Meals Pet Food

Frozen Foods Market, Distribution Channel Analysis



Online Offline

Frozen Foods Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

