Nuvizz Robodispatch Solution Recognized As Top Software And Tech Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nuVizz's Innovative RoboDispatch Solution Lauded for Its Technological Excellence and Impact on Business Efficiency

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a prominent provider of network-based last mile delivery, transportation management, and customer experience software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, has been awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Software and Tech Providers award for their nuVizz RoboDispatchTM Solution.



The nuVizz RoboDispatchTM Solution is designed to assist Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) by automating the dispatching of their delivery assets in real-time, aligning them with the actual delivery demand. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the RoboDispatchTM Solution builds upon nuVizz's existing real-time transportation visibility technology to create an intelligent and efficient delivery ecosystem for LSPs.

“We are honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for our RoboDispatchTM Solution,” said nuVizz CEO, Gururaj Rao.“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help our customers meet the ever-changing demands of the logistics industry.”

The crucial yet often overlooked role of dispatchers in the delivery ecosystem traditionally involves many manual steps. nuVizz's network-based platform, combined with the AI and ML capabilities of RoboDispatchTM, allows LSPs to integrate real-time visibility and optimization tools to automate dispatch processes in select scenarios. This automation not only enhances efficiency but also uncovers previously hidden efficiencies to meet the rising demands of customers.

The nuVizz RoboDispatchTM Solution is designed to help LSPs optimize their delivery operations and reduce costs. By leveraging AI and ML, the solution can automatically assign the right delivery asset to the right delivery order, resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings.

“We are proud to be recognized for our innovative solutions,” said nuVizz CPO, Pratik Jagad.“Our RoboDispatchTM Solution is designed to help our customers meet the demands of the modern logistics industry. We are committed to providing our customers with the best solutions to help them succeed.”

nuVizz is committed to providing innovative solutions to help their customers succeed in the ever-changing logistics industry. With the nuVizz RoboDispatchTM Solution, LSPs can optimize their delivery operations and reduce costs, while providing customers with the best possible delivery experience.

“From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Software and Tech Provider award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. The award featured two main categories (Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million) and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, WMS/TMS Software, Warehouse Automation; Robotics; and Supply Chain Visibility Solutions.

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we're trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz .

