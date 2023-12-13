Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Decision To Confiscate Palestinian Lands In East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to confiscate Palestinian lands in the Silwan neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem to build an air train.

It also considered this decision a flagrant violation of the principles and provisions of international law, and the relevant 'UNESCO' resolutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities to oblige Israel to stop its measures aiming at changing the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem.

It also warned against the Israeli occupation exploiting the international community's preoccupation with developments in Gaza Strip to pass unilateral decisions that violate the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Ministry stressed that the Israeli decision will hinder the achievement of a two-state solution which is the only way to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

The Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm position on the Justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.