Lombard Odier Unveils Investment Convictions for 2024

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, 13 December 2023: Lombard Odier, global wealth and asset manager, and a leader in sustainable investing, has announced its investment convictions for 2024, offering strategic guidance for investors navigating the challenging economic landscape. Chief Investment Officer, Michael Strobaek, and Head of Asset Allocation, Christian Abuide, offer insights into the anticipated market dynamics of the coming year.



In 2024, investors face the challenge of balancing the lingering effects of high interest rates, resulting in slower growth, against welcome disinflation, and the persistent risks of geopolitical tensions. While the path to a soft economic landing remains challenging, Lombard Odier acknowledges historical evidence cautioning against ruling out a recession, though a severe US downturn is not anticipated this time.



Bonds, volatile in 2023, are expected to benefit from peaking yields and slowing growth in 2024. High-quality fixed income is poised to perform well, supporting investor risk appetite and equity markets, despite expected material volatility in the first half of 2024.Lombard Odier's investment outlook includes the expectation that high interest rates will persist through the first half of 2024. The European Central Bank may lead interest rate cuts mid-year, with the Federal Reserve following suit in September 2024, potentially lowering global borrowing costs.



In the equity space, Lombard Odier notes the strong but exceptionally narrow performance in 2023, with a few names driving most of the S&P 500 gains. Despite corporate earnings pressure and a mild recession, Lombard Odier sees room for recovery in US stocks, making them a core portfolio holding for 2024. The bank emphasises the importance of managing risks from geopolitics, energy, strategic competition between the US and China, and a highly polarized US presidential election. The bank remains committed to an investment strategy that actively seizes opportunities amidst these challenges.



Lombard Odier outlines its investment convictions for 2024 as follows:

1. Portfolio Risk: Maintain a Neutral Stance

• Lombard Odier maintains a neutral overall risk stance, balancing disinflation and mixed economic data against tight credit conditions and risk-asset valuations consistent with a soft landing.

2. Cash and Fixed Income: Preference for High-Quality Bonds

• The institution favors high-quality fixed income, emphasizing longer-dated government bonds like US Treasuries for yield and diversification.

3. Equities: Remain Overall Neutral

• Lombard Odier takes a neutral stance on equities, anticipating potential opportunities from differentiation, with a preference for quality and growth stocks.

4. Currencies: USD to be Supported Over H1

• The US dollar is expected to recover in 2024, maintaining yield and growth advantages, though potential weakness could arise from an improvement in global growth.

5. Commodities: Short-Term Gold Prices at Risk

• Short-term challenges for gold prices are anticipated, with a gradual rise expected by mid-2024. Insights provided on copper and Brent crude oil.

6. Alternatives: Diversifying with Macro and Trend Following Strategies, Strengthening Portfolios with Private Assets

• Lombard Odier highlights alternative strategies for income and diversification, including macro and trend-following hedge fund strategies. Private assets are recommended to strengthen long-term portfolios.





