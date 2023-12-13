Flock Adhesives Market To Reach US$ 5.5 Million 2024-2032, Driven By 5.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flock Adhesives Market

Flock adhesives are substances that are used to provide a smooth and homogenous finish in a substrate.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Flock Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flock adhesives market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global flock adhesives market size reached US$ 3.4 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Flock adhesives are specialized adhesive formulations designed for bonding and affixing flock fibers to various substrates. Flocking, the process of applying fine fibers to a surface, creates a soft, velvety texture with a distinctive appearance and tactile feel. Flock adhesives are fundamental to this process, enabling the secure adhesion of fibers to a wide range of materials, including textiles, plastics, metals, and paper. They are employed in various industries, including automotive, textiles, packaging, and electronics, where the demand for enhanced aesthetics, insulation, and abrasion resistance is paramount. These adhesives play a pivotal role in achieving the desired flocking effect, making them indispensable in applications where visual and tactile qualities are essential.

Market Trends:

The global flock adhesives market is propelled by significant growth in the automotive industry. The demand for luxurious, soft-to-touch surfaces in automobiles has led to the increased utilization of flocking, driving the demand for specialized adhesives. Moreover, flock adhesives are gaining traction in the electronics sector, where they are used in printed circuit boards (PCBs) for vibration dampening, thermal insulation, and protection against moisture and contaminants. The electronics industry's growing focus on miniaturization and reliability is driving the adoption of flock adhesives. Furthermore, sustainability is a notable trend in the flock adhesives market. With increasing awareness of environmental concerns, manufacturers are developing eco-friendly adhesive formulations that align with stringent environmental regulations and meet the sustainability goals of various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Argent International Inc.

.DuPont de Nemours Inc.

.H.B. Fuller Company

.Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

.Kiwo Inc.

.Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Company

.Parker-Hannifin Corporation

.Sika AG

.Stahl Holdings

Flock Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

.Acrylic

.Polyurethane

.Epoxy

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Textiles

.Automotive

.Paper and Packaging

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

