Barley Market Is Projected To Grow At Significant CAGR Close To 4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The barley market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the barley market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% between 2021 and 2028.The barley market is influenced by factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits of barley, an increase in the demand for whiskey and beer fuels the demand for barley, and favorable government initiatives contributing to the growth.Barley is a versatile cereal grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years and holds significant importance in various industries. It serves as a staple food, fodder for livestock, and a key ingredient in the production of malt for brewing. Barley, scientifically known as hordeum vulgare, is valued for its adaptability to different climates and soils, making it a widely grown crop globally.The barley market encompasses the cultivation, trade, and utilization of barley in its various forms. This market is influenced by factors such as agricultural practices, climate conditions, consumer demand for barley-based products, and the brewing industry's requirements for malt production. Barley's nutritional profile and its role in animal feed contribute to its economic significance. As a key player in the agricultural sector, the barley market is subject to fluctuations based on supply and demand dynamics, weather conditions affecting crop yields, and evolving consumer preferences. It is an integral part of the global agricultural landscape, providing sustenance, raw materials for industries, and economic opportunities for farmers and businesses involved in its production and distribution.Access sample report or view details:Based on product type, the barley market can be distinguished among malt, flour, pearl barley, grits, flakes, and whole grains. According to the Food Outlook report by FAO, the projected trade volume for the 2022/23 season, FAO anticipates that global barley trade (excluding malt) for 2023/24 will reach approximately 29 million tonnes. The increasing recognition of the nutritional benefits associated with the consumption of whole grains plays a significant role in propelling the barley market. Additionally, the growing preference for incorporating natural ingredients in snacks contributes to the market's expansion. Barley is also favoured in the production of non-alcoholic beverages.Based on application, the barley market is expected to show a rise in the use of alcoholic beverages. During 2021/2022 (June-May), American barley was acquired by 54 countries, and the United States exported 424,000 metric tonnes (equivalent to 19 million bushels). These exports included shipments to Japan for the food barley market and to Mexico for brewing purposes.Categorized on grade, malt grade holds the maximum market share. Barley malt is used in making beer. Barley malt finds diverse applications in the production of extracts and syrups, contributing sweetness and flavour enhancement to a variety of food products. Additionally, malted barley is recognized as a natural source of essential nutrients such as manganese, selenium, protein, and dietary fibre. The contemporary malt manufacturing processes currently account for approximately 75 percent of the barley cultivated in the United States. This versatile ingredient not only enhances the taste of numerous food items but also serves as a nutritional powerhouse with its rich content of vital elements.Based on geography, it is expected that Europe will maintain a significant portion of the revenue share throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the growth of the targeted barley market in this region include the substantial production and consumption of barley, particularly in nations such as Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine. This region serves as the hub of the global barley market, hosting all major companies in the industry. Furthermore, the burgeoning economy is experiencing a swift adoption of barley in the food and beverage sector. This trend is favorable and is likely to contribute to the future growth of the barley market.There are many players in the market. In March 2023, Carlsberg declared its plans to enhance the utilization of "regenerative barley" in its products, incorporating it into the formulations of certain items available in France, Finland, and the UK.The market analytics report segments the barley market using the following criteria:. By Product TypeoFlouroPeral BarleyoGirtsoMaltoFlakesoWhole Grain Barley.By ApplicationoAlcoholic BeveragesoNon-alcoholic beveragesoPersonal Care ProductsoAnimal FeedoFoodoPharmaceuticals.By GradeoMalt GradeoStandard GradeoFood GradeoSpeciality GradeoPharmaceutical GradeoCosmetic GradeoFeed Grade. By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Soufflet Group.Malteurop Groupe.GrainCorp Limited.Boortmalt Group.Cargill, Incorporated.Muntons PLC.Malt Product Corp..Ireks GmbH.EverGrainExplore More Reports:.Malted Wheat Flour Market:.Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market:.Pulse Flour Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn