Minneapolis Public Schools And FITGMR, Inc. Unite To Transform Esports Education Landscape

- Jacquie Lamm, STEM/Esports TOSAMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS ) and FITGMR , a leading esports technology, performance, and player development company, have partnered to spearhead a transformative journey in esports education.This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for MPS as it embraces the dynamic world of gaming and esports, creating a sustainable and healthy gaming infrastructure within the educational system. The collaboration will leverageFITGMR's App and Team Dashboard, designed to optimize player health, performance, and overall well-being. Through this partnership, students will be able to learn and track behavior in FITGMR's Five Pillars of Health; Physical Maintenance, Mental Conditioning, Lifestyle, Sleep and Nutrition, developing healthy gaming practices and supporting holistic personal development.MPS and FITGMR will also collaborate on curated events that blend competition and education. These events will provide students with engaging platforms to showcase their skills while imbibing invaluable knowledge and experience.Sponsorship and grant funding are also key focuses of this initiative in order to bolster and enhance the esports programs offered within the Minneapolis Public SchoolsThis partnership signifies a groundbreaking advancement in promoting comprehensive learning techniques," said Jacquie Lamm, STEM/Esports TOSA. "By collaborating with FITGMR, we are not only embracing the enthusiasm for gaming but also cultivating a culture of promoting students' health and wellness development.FITGMR's CEO, Kristin Anderson, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Minneapolis Public Schools, empowering students to harness the potential of esports while prioritizing their well-being. This alliance signifies our joint commitment to innovation and education."The MPS-FITGMR collaboration anticipates an exciting journey ahead, shaping the landscape of esports education and advancing the holistic development of students within Minneapolis Public Schools.About Minneapolis Public SchoolsMinneapolis Public Schools (MPS) serve students and families throughout Minneapolis, the largest city in Minnesota. More than 35,000 students grow and learn with Minneapolis Public Schools every day. MPS offers the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) program, as well as College in Schools (CIS), career and technical education (CTE), advanced world language programs and Advanced Placement (AP) coursework to support students' educational growth. MPS teachers are dedicated, passionate and committed to closing the achievement gap and raising the bar for all students. The Milken Educator Awards, considered the Oscars of teaching, have recognized eight MPS educators since the program began in 1997, more than any other school district in the state of Minnesota. Minneapolis Public Schools embrace diversity in their students, in their staff and in the programs they offer to accelerate learning.About FITGMRFITGMR, Inc. is a leading Esports technology, performance, and player development company dedicated to empowering esports athletes, coaches, teams, and organizations worldwide. With a focus on holistic player development and cutting-edge technology, FITGMR aims to elevate the esports industry by fostering healthy gaming habits and maximizing player potential. The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.

