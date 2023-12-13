20-Year-Old Indiana University Student Sells Innovative AI Therapy App To Bay Area Health Tech Company Miri

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Dorm Room to Silicon Valley: The Inspiring Journey of Matt Gacek and Theia, His Breakthrough AI Therapy App

- GacekCHICAGO, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring move, Matt Gacek, a 20-year-old Indiana University student, has sold his groundbreaking app, Theia - AI therapy & personal growth, to Miri, a leading AI-driven health and wellness platform based in the San Francisco Bay Area. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of AI-assisted personal development and therapy.Founded in July, 2023 and launched in October, Theia quickly grew its user base. The app, available on Google Play and App Store, leverages user data like mood, habits, gratitude, to-dos, and chat interactions to offer personalized growth and wellness guidance. Theia's unique approach to AI therapy made it an ideal match for Miri's innovative vision.The acquisition unfolded naturally through a mutual connection, leading to a synergy between Matt Gacek and Miri's CEO, Amy Kelly. "Our visions and missions aligned perfectly, and we saw a great opportunity in joining forces to create a tool that aids people across various journeys of personal growth & wellness," shared Gacek.While the terms of the acquisition remain confidential, Gacek will join Miri as an LLM Software Engineer, contributing to the development of leading-edge products. Miri plans to integrate Theia's technology and user base to enhance its own offerings.Gacek's journey from a small town in Indiana to a successful entrepreneur is nothing short of remarkable. Starting from his involvement with IU's Shoemaker Innovation Center, he has demonstrated an unwavering passion for entrepreneurship, balancing his academic pursuits with his startup ventures.The inspiration for Theia stemmed from Gacek's personal experience with therapy during his freshman year at IU. Recognizing the apprehensions surrounding therapy, especially among men, he sought to create an accessible tool that eases people into the concept of therapy and personal growth.Miri, on the other hand, has been making significant strides in the health and wellness space. With a team that includes industry veterans like Boris Korsunsky, former CTO of Lyft, and Dr. Katie Rodan, advisor and Co-Founder of Rodan and Fields and Proactiv, Miri is well-positioned to revolutionize wellness with AI.“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Gacek to the Miri team. His experience in building Theia and his mission to change health and wellness through generative AI makes him an immediate asset,” stated Amy Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Miri.For more information about Miri and its innovative approach to health and wellness, visitFor further inquiries, please contact:[...]

