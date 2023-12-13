Carbonfuture Announces Offtake Collaboration With Exomad Green And Microsoft For Large-Scale Biochar Carbon Removal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbonfuture

Innovative Collaboration to Scale Significant Carbon Dioxide Removal and Local Community Empowerment

FREIBURG, GERMANY, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carbonfuture has signed an offtake agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), to supply biochar carbon removal (“BCR”) credits from the Exomad Green Concepción project located in Bolivia. The Exomad Green Concepción project is on track to deliver over 32,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide removal credits to Microsoft by June 2024, contributing towards Microsoft's carbon negative sustainability goal.This agreement is a step towards further validating BCR as a promising technology pathway for meeting corporate sustainability goals. Exomad Green's facility in Concepción, Bolivia, transforms forestry waste into biochar. Since this forestry waste would have otherwise been burned, the project expects significant co-benefits from this offtake agreement beyond carbon management, which include: reducing health and fire risks from open burning and mitigating deforestation via sustainable timber management practices. Further, the Exomad Green project should contribute to bolstering farming practices in indigenous communities by providing biochar for agriculture, which improves soil fertility.Carbonfuture's MRV+ process ensures a digital-first, high standard in tracking biochar carbon removal. Each biochar batch at Exomad's Concepción facility is uniquely identified and meticulously tracked from production to application, ensuring additional transparency related to CO2 Removal Certificate delivery to Microsoft. The project will follow compliance with the Puro Standard, a leading carbon removal standard that provides science-based quantification methodologies for durable carbon removal technologies.“The Exomad project with Carbonfuture and Microsoft is more than just a carbon removal initiative; it's a testament to our commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment. We're proud to contribute to a solution that not only addresses global carbon challenges but also tangibly enhances the lives of local communities in Bolivia while contributing to the reduction in deforestation linked to soil degradation,” said Diego Justiniano, CEO of Exomad Green."Our collaboration with Microsoft and Exomad is a positive step forward for the carbon removal industry and represents a critical step in accelerating the transition to a sustainable, net-zero future. Carbonfuture's approach, rooted in transparency and quality, ensures high-integrity carbon removal. With this collaboration, we are not just removing carbon; we are contributing to environmental responsibility and societal impact," said Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture.“We are excited to work with Carbonfuture to support carbon removal through purchasing high-quality carbon removal credits. With the Exomad project, we are able to realize carbon removal with important co-benefits to local communities and ecosystems,” said Brian Marrs, Senior Director, Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft.This innovative collaboration between Carbonfuture, Microsoft, and Exomad marks a notable milestone towards a net-zero future. By combining carbon removal technology, rigorous digital tracking, and a strong focus on community benefits and ecosystem preservation, this collaboration underscores a shared vision of a just and livable future.About CarbonfutureCarbonfuture is the Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal. Today, the Trust Infrastructure consists of two products that seamlessly connect the entire carbon removal lifecycle: Carbonfuture MRV+, the most comprehensive MRV solution for durable CDR, and Carbonfuture Marketplace, the leading marketplace for durable CDR. At Carbonfuture, we build trust throughout the carbon removal journey with our rigorous, data-driven approach, ensuring unmatched quality and reliability of carbon removal. We empower suppliers by providing the essential project support and finance needed to transform their carbon removal projects into fully certified carbon credits. For corporate buyers, we offer access to portfolios of carbon removal credits adhering to the highest quality standards and provide visibility at each step of the carbon removal lifecycle. We work with some of the world's most ambitious climate leaders such as Microsoft, Swiss Re, and the World Economic Forum First Movers Coalition.For more information, please visit .

Leila Toplic

Chief Communications and Trust Officer, Carbonfuture

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn