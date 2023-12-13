GCC stocks under pressure before Fed

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were in the red mostly as traders remained cautious before the Federal Reserve meeting. Oil markets remain a source of risks for stocks in the region.

The Dubai stock market remained under some pressure as traders became increasingly cautious before the release of US inflation data today and the Federal Reserve’s meeting tomorrow. Individual stocks recorded mixed performances overall while financial stocks were retreating.

The Abu Dhabi stock market stabilized to a certain extent after a series of losses. The main index could find some support as oil prices paused their decline during the last few days. However, the market could remain exposed to the downside if energy prices resume their decline.

The Qatari stock market extended its downtrend and saw negative performances among several major stocks. The market could continue to see downside risks while natural gas prices remain in a slump.

The Saudi stock market recorded some price corrections after a strong rebound and successive gains during the last few days. The market could see some risks as traders move to secure their gains. At the same time, oil markets remain a source of risks.





