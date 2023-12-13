Mixed performances in the GCC before the Fed

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances with traders awaiting the Federal Reserve’s meeting today. Sliding energy markets remained a source of risks for stocks in the region and could stay under scrutiny.

The Dubai stock market rebounded to a certain extent after recording successive losses and hitting the lower bound of its trading range for the last two months. Traders remained cautious before the Federal Reserve meeting later today. As a result, the market could see some volatility in the next few days as investors readjust their expectations.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could remain under pressure with oil prices still on the decline. The market has rebounded this week but could continue to see downside risks.

The Qatari stock market rebounded slightly after extended losses but continued to see risks. In addition to the Federal Reserve, traders could continue to monitor the developments in energy markets where prices have been declining significantly.

The Saudi stock market saw some price corrections as traders moved to secure their gains after the market’s strong rebound. Traders could react to the Federal Reserve decision later today and could act accordingly during the next trading session.





