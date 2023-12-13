Web N Wings India: From Humble Beginnings to Global Excellence.

(MENAFN- Liker Series)

In a remarkable journey spanning 27 years, Web N Wings India has evolved from a modest venture into a powerhouse in the printing and packaging industry, achieving international recognition and handling major projects for renowned brands.



Founded by Mohd. R. Nizam, Web N Wings India started its journey with a vision to provide fast, reliable, and superior printing and packaging services. Over the years, the company has not only fulfilled this vision but has surpassed expectations, becoming a trusted partner for both domestic and international clients.



Web N Wings India's success story is a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence. Starting on a local scale, the company gradually expanded its reach and capabilities, earning the trust of major brands in India and abroad. Today, it stands as a beacon of excellence, setting the standard in the industry.



With 36 years of printing experience and an impressive 27-year history, Web N Wings India has proven its ability to handle large-scale projects with efficiency and expertise. The company's portfolio includes collaborations with global giants such as Walmart, Ikea, Fashiontv, Tommy Hilfiger, Home Centre, Li & Fung, Audi, Harley Davidson and domestic giants such as Trident Group, Daily Objects, Novalife Healthcare, Tourism of Malaysia, Punjab Govt. Central, Govt. Projects, showcasing its prowess in the industry.



Web N Wings India's international reach is a result of strategic collaborations with renowned brands like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and others. The company's focus on advanced printing techniques, Pantone color matching, and diverse binding options has positioned it as a preferred choice for international clients seeking top-notch printing solutions.



Web N Wings India has positioned itself as a one-stop shop, offering a comprehensive suite of services from prepress to binding. This approach ensures that clients, ranging from large corporations to small businesses, can rely on the company for all their printing and packaging needs.



The company's ISO certification and status as certified printers for major brands underscore its unwavering commitment to quality. Web N Wings India emphasizes time efficiency, handling large-volume printing under tight deadlines, and delivering cost-effective solutions without compromising on excellence.



As Web N Wings India continues to be a trailblazer in the printing and packaging industry, the journey from low scale to international reach serves as an inspiration. With cutting-edge technology, a strong reputation, and a client-focused approach, the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come. For those seeking printing solutions that meet the highest standards, Web N Wings India stands tall as a symbol of achievement and excellence.







The company's diverse portfolio includes printing tags, inserts, taffeta labels, band rolls, barcode tags, stickers, boucher’s, calendars, catalogue, paper bags, t-shirts, caps, bottles, diaries, MDF & kappa boxes, corporate gifting, customized gifts and more, ensuring clients get comprehensive solutions.









