QatarDebate Center and Al Jazeera Media Institute tackle ‘Human Rights Advocacy in Time of War’

Latest episode of ‘Oasis of Dialogue’ series brings together journalists to address censorship challenges amid Gaza war



The role of media and social networks in advocating for human rights was the focus of the latest episode of the ‘Oasis of Dialogue’ series organized by QatarDebate Center in partnership with Al Jazeera Media Institute.



Held under the theme ‘Human Rights Advocacy in Time of War’, the session, which took place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on Monday, December 11, 2023, brought together renowned journalists and prominent influencers to discuss the challenges posed by social media censorship, particularly regarding the Palestinian cause.



The session is the eighth in the ‘Oasis of Dialogue’ series launched by QatarDebate Center, which was created to advance free speech and to promote the constructive exchange of ideas to tackle the most prominent issues that societies face.



The episode was moderated by Jamal El Shayyal, Al Jazeera Digital Division’s Manager of Content Strategy with the participation of journalists Shaun King and Zeena Aqel along with influencer Ahmad Hussam and Tadhg Hickey, a comedian, actor, writer and musician.



Dr. Hayat Marafi, Executive Director at QatarDebate Center commented, “Young people can make a difference by staying informed, engaging in constructive dialogue with peers from across the world, participating in advocacy groups, responding to the call to action, and leveraging social media to amplify their voices.”



She continued, “The Oasis of Dialogue platform sheds light on critical current issues by invoking real conversations with experts locally and internationally to provide an alternative to the misleading content that is widespread on social media platforms. QatarDebate strongly believes in the importance of hosting such transparent discussions which are rooted in critical thinking and which we advocate through our programs.”



Throughout the session, the panel examined the extent to which individuals can exercise their right to freedom of expression and access information in an era of declining public trust in universal values and international laws.



“A lot of people get their information from social media influencers, which means that influencers who have a large number of followers now have a responsibility to correct narratives, raise awareness and counter propaganda, particularly at a time where there are massive crimes against humanity taking place”, commented Jamal El Shayyal.







During the discussion, the panelists touched on how the media and social networks can effectively advocate human rights in an environment which censors content during times of crisis.



Speaking on the ongoing situation in Gaza, Shaun King commented, “Sometimes people say that people are voiceless, but nobody is voiceless. Some people are just unheard, and Palestinians have been able to show the entire world not just their humanity and dignity but even the complexity of their faith and daily life. We all now have a daily glimpse of what it means to live in Gaza.”



He added, “I felt it was my obligation as a non-Palestinian, non-Muslim, a non-Arab American, to advocate for the Palestinians.”



Zeena Aqel commented, “The mainstream media has played the same scenario for the past 50 years of Israel being the victim and all the struggles they carry with them, and they never speak about the Palestinian struggle.”



Speakers additionally weighed in on the importance of sustainable efforts to confront instances of racist, hateful, and inciting speech while ensuring individuals can freely express their ideas.



The Oasis of Dialogue platform is utilized in critical times to amplify voices of community leaders, such as youth advocates, as well as experts with experience and background on given issues. The sessions offer a space for speakers to interact with the debate community and the wider public audience to further understand key issues.











