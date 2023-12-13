Hamdan Sports Complex to host the Artistic Swimming World League

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Championship will be organized by the Double D Swimming Academy with participation of 160 female swimmers of 12 to 30 years old from 14 countries; these are: UAE, Britain, Spain, Italy, Greece, Finland, Belarus, Czech, Georgia, Poland, Jordan, New Zealand, Kazakhstan and Russia. 110 of the participating female swimmers arrive from overseas representing 23 teams & academies besides Greece National Team & Belarus National Team which are both represented in this Championship by elite of swimmers; top of whom are the Greek Evangela Platoniotis and the Belarus’s Vasilina Khandushka, each of whom has won silver & bronze medals in world competitions.



The Championship’s details were declared in a press conference, convened at DSC’s premises on Tuesday 12th Dec. 2023, where the two guests of the event were introduced; these are: the Russian Olympic Champion Marina Goledkina the Olympic golden medal’s holder in Tokyo Olympics and her compatriot Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, the world champion five times, who will both attend to referee in the competitions of the event and to provide participants with technical advices & remarks aiming to develop the swimming performance.



The conference was addressed by Mr. Abdulla Shahdad, the Hamdan Sports Complex’s Manager / Ms. Daria Kalkina, Manager of Double D Academy- the Championship’s Organizer / the Russian Olympic Female Champion Marina Goledkina / the Russian World Female Champion Anastasia Arkhipovskaya.



Mr. Abdulla Shahdad confirmed the completion of all preparations to ensure successful organization of the Championship, including initialization of the above & under water audio equipment and special arbitration & photography equipment.



Mr. Shahdad stated: “Hamdan Sports Complex is fully equipped to host championships in various sports; one of which is the artistic swimming competitions”.



He referred: “DSC is keen to host Olympic sports competitions and to attain diversity with regard to hosting of teams’ exercises or championships, besides providing of all necessary support to women sports. We organized an international artistic swimming championship last year in collaboration with Double D Academy, the remarkable success of which helped us to attain several benefits; among which are the hosting of six training camps for clubs & national teams in artistic swimming, besides organizing of further artistic swimming events. In this regard, we are currently organizing the Artistic Swimming World League with participation of 160 female swimmers from 14 countries”.



Daria Kalkina expressed pleasure toward the organization of the Artistic Swimming World League with remarkable participation & distinctive presence from overseas. She mentioned that the Championship is organized to boost Dubai status with regard to the hosting of championships & training camps in this wonderful Olympic sport, referring that the event provides unique opportunities for emerging female swimmers to meet & watch global female champions and to trace their strategies in order to become top stars and to participate in great championships. The participation of the national teams of Greece and Belarus in the Championship will surely give public & participant opportunities to enjoy watching high technical levels & unique performance.



She remarked: “The artistic swimming attains widespread and rapid growth regarding the increase of the numbers of female swimmers, trainers & academies too. We are pleased as we have four Emirati emerging girls who are practicing exercises under our supervision with great ambition to become prominent stars & to represent UAE in international championships”.



The Championship will be refereed by the two guests, Marina Goledkina the Olympic golden medal’s holder in Tokyo Olympics and her compatriot Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, the world champion five times who have confirmed that they are pleased to visit Dubai regularly and to present valuable guides to the future generations of female swimmers. The guests confirmed that all female swimmers should have clear goals & great ambitions and they need to work hard to meet the same, referring to the importance of the support of their families.







