Thuraya Launches an Enhanced Generation of its Iconic XT-PRO DUAL Satellite and Cellular Feature Phone

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 13 December 2023: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT), today announced that it is releasing a new generation version of its state-of-the-art XT-PRO DUAL satellite phone, as demand for dual-mode communications soars worldwide.



The innovative phone, which has been one of Thuraya’s top-selling and most popular phones, is a dual-mode, dual-SIM satellite-cellular phone that allows users to move in and out of terrestrial coverage and seamlessly connect with ease, regardless of their location. The XT-PRO DUAL’s popularity stems from its versatility and it is built on the same successful voice platform that has sold more than one million Thuraya satellite voice devices worldwide to date.



Thuraya XT-PRO DUAL has been developed to meet the needs of a growing market and was upgraded to support terrestrial 4G LTE networks for flexible connectivity. Catering for users in harsh environments, the ingress protection was increased to the IP65/IK05 standard, which makes the phone dust- and water-resistant as well as shockproof.

The XT-PRO DUAL satellite phone is a perfect fit not only for first responders such as fire brigades and police forces, but also for officials managing disaster relief efforts as well as border controls and coast guards. Furthermore, it is an ideal companion for the Oil and Gas, Mining, and Infrastructure Development sectors.



Thuraya XT-PRO DUAL will be available from mid-December 2023 onwards, and pre-orders are now possible via Thuraya’s service partners worldwide.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “Thuraya has always been committed to delivering world-class innovation and excellence, and the high international demand for our XT-PRO DUAL satellite phone is a testament to how impactful this product has been for our customers worldwide across multiple sectors. Coupling our advanced technology with a robust satellite network spanning more than 150 countries, this handset offers us a unique competitive advantage that enables our customers to freely move in and out of terrestrial coverage areas where they can use GSM when available, and switch to satellite whenever they are out of GSM coverage.”





