The Cultural Development Fund Launches its first non-financial services “Consultation Services”

(MENAFN- Epress release) The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) announced on Sunday the launch of its first non-financial services “consultation service”, geared towards empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and individuals working in the cultural sector. The service aims to provide support in establishing and developing their cultural projects through enhancing managerial, financial, and technical efficiency to boost their productivity and ability in successfully managing their projects as well as improve their prospects of securing funding.

The service is offered in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at). Through this partnership, CDF and Monshaat aim to enhance the readiness of beneficiaries in the cultural sector and enable them to establish and run successful cultural businesses and projects.





