Cairo Amman Bank – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Cairo Amman Bank (CAB) at ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook remains Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CAB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’ (indicating high risk). CAB’s ratings are supported by its comfortable liquidity, sound and moderately improved CAR, and satisfactory loan asset quality despite additional NPL growth in H1 23. Also supporting the ratings is CAB’s strengthened operating profitability and loss absorption capacity, supported by a firm increase in net interest margin (NIM). However, the ratings are constrained by the challenging operating environment in Jordan and Palestine, together with high credit and geopolitical risks in the broader region, aggravated by the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Although at the time of writing the latter’s impact on CAB’s operations in Palestine was minimal, CI notes that a prolonged war in Gaza would negatively affect the West Bank operation’s liquidity and loan asset quality. The Palestine operation makes up a significant proportion of group assets, loans and customer deposits. Also constraining the ratings is CAB’s very high concentration in Jordanian government paper − equivalent to 1.5 times of the Bank’s equity. Concentration by borrowers and customer depositors also remained comparatively high; the former was a source of higher NPL accretion in recent years.



OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks. It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, Jordan’s FX reserves figure stood at a comfortable USD17.3bn at the end-September 2023, equivalent to eight months of imports and 80% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis.



CAB has an established retail business franchise, aided by its extensive nationwide branch network in Jordan. The Bank also operates a relatively large branch network in Palestine, as well as an Islamic subsidiary Safa Bank (SB) established in 2016, both in the West Bank. Palestinian branches primarily act as deposit takers as the credit policy in Palestine remains very cautious in view of the challenging and, more recently deteriorated operating environment. Despite low growth in customer deposits at group level in 2022 and H1 23, CAB’s balance sheet remains very liquid, with the majority of liquid assets comprising Jordanian government securities. While the latter are not traded in an active market, they are repoable with the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and other local banks, and constitute an important source of liquidity.



Relatively cheap and granular retail customer funds continued to contribute a major share to total customer deposits, leading to a comparatively low funding cost. While CAB’s utilisation of wholesale funding (including interbank deposits) remained relatively high due to increased usage of CBJ funding – in common with almost all Jordanian banks – this was more than offset by the significant holdings of liquid assets. Management has informed CI that no meaningful deposit withdrawals in Palestine have occurred since the onset of the conflict in Gaza in early October 2023. CI expects the customer deposit franchise in Palestine to remain resilient, given the Bank’s good reputation in the market.



Although growth in NPLs (net of suspended interest) accelerated to some extent in H1 23, the ratio of NPLs to gross loans remained broadly in line with the industry norm of around 5%. Nonetheless, stage 2 loans remained high at a level well above the sector average, with around a quarter of exposure related to the Palestine operation. The pandemic-related forbearance measures introduced by the CBJ, including relaxing lending and restructuring criteria (as well as granting repayment holidays to borrowers in affected sectors), expired at end-2022. Therefore, further NPL growth is not to be ruled out in H2 23 and into 2024, particularly given the high borrower concentrations and current difficult economic environment in Jordan and Palestine. The comparatively high level of stage 2 loans is also a cause for concern and a potential source of higher NPL accretion in the short term. In mitigation, management continued to transfer a significant share of operating profit to provisions, maintaining almost full loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage in June 2023. Overall asset quality is also to some extent impacted by the high concentration in low-rated Jordanian government securities (in common with many local banks).



Despite the relatively large operating cost base due to the effect of operating a large branch network, operating profitability improved to a sound level in H1 23, supported by an increase in NIM, to a level well above the sector norm due to a high interest rate environment. The NIM derives significant benefit from the sizeable share of high-margin retail loans. The improved operating profitability supports the Bank’s good loss absorption capacity in view of the almost full LLR cover and sound capital buffers. Earnings quality is also satisfactory as the bulk of revenues is derived from more stable sources such as net interest income (NII) and fees and commissions. At the net level, while total risk charges continued to erode a major part of operating profit, ROAA remained adequate at 1% in H1 23. CI considers it likely that ROAA may come under renewed pressure given the prevailing high credit risk, as additional NPL growth is not to be ruled out given the adversities in Gaza, together with the already rather high level of Stage 2 loans in the credit portfolio.



CAB’s capital position remains sound, with this factor continuing to support the ratings. The Bank’s CAR, which consists almost entirely of loss-absorbing CET 1, increased to 15.9% in H1 23 from retained earnings. At this level, it provides a sound buffer against unexpected losses, particularly in view of the challenging economic environment and prevalent high credit risk in Jordan and Palestine. The Bank’s capital base is also currently shielded to some extent by the almost full LLR cover of NPLs. Capital adequacy benefits from the lower risk weight assigned to Jordanian government securities in local currency, as well as to the relatively high proportion of consumer loans, including residential mortgages. Internal capital generation was modest in 2022, hampered by a high (although reduced) dividend payout ratio. Although profitability was satisfactory in H1 23, the rate of internally generated capital for the full year will depend on the amount of cash dividends paid.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR was assigned in December 2022 (following a revision of Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook to Positive) and indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12-18 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently at, but not constrained by, the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’, and our assessment of the likelihood of official extraordinary support being made available to the Bank in the event of need is moderate. Under our criteria, this would result in a one notch uplift of CAB’s LT FCR over its BSR should the sovereign rating be raised to ‘BB-’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings and a significant improvement in the operating environment, provided the Bank’s standalone financial metrics also improve.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the Outlook for the LT FCR could be revised back to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.







Primary Analyst: George Panayides, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst & Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in September 1991. The ratings were last updated in December 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023





MENAFN13122023002960000411ID1107587861