RESET partners with Mismak Properties to achieve substantial energy savings

Abu Dhabi, UAE; 13 December 2023: RESET, a leading UAE-based company specializing in energy and water-saving solutions through energy performance contracts, and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has forged a partnership with Mismak Properties for the Rimmal residential towers in Jaddaf, Dubai. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainability efforts in the region and gathering momentum for sustainable urban development.



Scheduled for completion in Q2 2024, the project will engage RESET’s expertise and solutions to affect a comprehensive overhaul of air-conditioning and swimming pool systems in the two towers, which include 336 apartments. This revamp will significantly reduce energy consumption and operational costs. The company aims to achieve 18% energy savings through reduced electricity consumption, with a payback of around two years. The Rimmal residential towers have been operational since 2019.



Frederic Cantin, General Manager of RESET, said: “Our collaboration with Mismak Properties is a pivotal move in our target to deliver over AED 15 million in savings to our UAE-based clients over the next 12 months. This partnership also underscores our commitment to – and pursuit of sustainability and energy efficiency. As global concerns about climate change intensify, the demand for innovative energy-saving solutions is on the rise. Our tailored offerings bring commercial viable action, reflecting our dedication to creating a more sustainable future for the region.”



Jasim Ali Ali, CEO of Mismak Properties, said, “At Mismak properties, we are committed to excellence, and we focus on projects that provide long-term benefits to investors and customers. Our partnership with RESET to achieve substantial energy savings in our Rimmal residential towers presents us with an opportunity to contribute to the sustainability efforts in the UAE, bring value for stakeholders, and help build a greener tomorrow."





