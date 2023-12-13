Japanese manufacturers’ optimism increases amid contractions

(MENAFN) The Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey revealed that large Japanese manufacturers are increasingly optimistic for the third consecutive quarter, marking a notable improvement in business sentiment. The survey, a leading indicator of Japan's economic trends, showed major manufacturers' sentiment at plus 12, up from plus 9 in October and plus 5 in June. Despite this positive outlook among manufacturers, other economic data indicated a contraction in Japan's economy.



The survey also highlighted a positive trend among major non-manufacturers, with sentiment rising from plus 27 to plus 30. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of improvement and the most positive result in about three decades. Factors contributing to this trend include the recovery of foreign tourism, increased business activity, and a resurgence in domestic travel following the challenges posed by the pandemic.



However, challenges persist for Japanese exports as high borrowing costs in the U.S. and other major markets have impacted demand. The data released earlier showed a 2.9 percent year-on-year contraction in Japan's economy for the July-September quarter.



Despite the positive sentiment reflected in the recent "tankan" survey, projections for the future indicate caution among large manufacturers, expecting a deterioration in conditions three months from now. The forecast for large manufacturers fell 4 points to plus 8, while non-manufacturers also expressed pessimism, with the forecast dropping 6 points to plus 24.



Market observers are closely monitoring the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, with expectations that it might shift away from its longstanding negative interest rate policy in the coming months. However, no major policy changes are anticipated at the upcoming meeting, with recent price data indicating easing inflationary pressures, potentially impacting the central bank's decision-making.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107587845