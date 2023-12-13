Fidelis Care Awards More Than $150,000 In Maternal Health Grants To Nine Organizations Across New York State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Not-for Profit Recipients Play a Vital Role in Ensuring Safe Pregnancies

Fidelis Care , a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , has announced the distribution of $158,000 in grants to nine not-for-profit organizations that support maternal health and wellness. The grants will assist community-based organizations that play a vital role in ensuring safe pregnancies and healthy babies – particularly for underserved, lower-income women and their families across New York.

March of Dimes 2022 data report shows that one in nine babies born in

State was premature, and one in 11 babies was of low birthweight.

Black women in New York is 58% higher than the rate among all other women.

The nine Fidelis Care maternal health grant recipients are:



Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Erie and Niagara Counties

Healthy Baby Network/Perinatal Network, Monroe County

Life of Hope, Kings County

Maternal Infant Services Network of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties

MOMMAS House, Nassau County

Mom Starts Here, Rensselaer County

North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council, Jefferson County

Oswego County Opportunities Project Stork, Genesee County

"Fidelis Care is committed to ensuring expectant mothers get the care, services, and resources they need to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer. "We are pleased to support these organizations and help them improve maternal health across their communities."



The Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center's Maternal Health Initiative in Buffalo aims to decrease healthcare disparities among the Medicaid-eligible population, specifically Black women. In collaboration with the Erie County Doula Task Force, Erie Niagara AHEC trains new doulas and conducts community and provider education sessions.

"Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center is truly thankful to receive a Fidelis Care maternal health grant," said Madeline Ackley, Erie Niagara AHEC Birth Equity Project Manager. "The grant will provide additional support for the needs of mothers enrolled in our Birth Equity Project by connecting them with a doula, offering them continuous support, increasing educational opportunities, and addressing social determinants impacting their overall personal and familial health and well-being."

Life of Hope in Brooklyn is a nonprofit organization that provides health and wellness offerings to the youth and immigrant populations, including a hub for pregnant and postpartum women.

"Life of Hope is honored to be a recipient of Fidelis Care's maternal health grants," said Dr. Christina Pardo, Life of Hope Director, Development and Strategic Planning. "We are grateful that Fidelis Care understands and appreciates the role that community-based organizations have in ensuring access to high quality care and services.

Our partnership will allow us to provide an extra layer of targeted support to mothers with high-risk medical conditions."

The Fidelis Care maternal health grant applications were open to not-for-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status in New York State.

