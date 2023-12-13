Hosts Of Military Makeover With Montel Join The Hollywood Christmas Parade, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hosts Montel Williams, Jennifer Bertrand, Art Edmonds and producer Nick Richman participate in parade festivities.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel

host and veteran, Montel Williams is one of the hosts of The Hollywood Christmas Parade. Montel will celebrate with viewers along the parade route and participate in the Marine Toys for Tots collection.

Driving in a convertible, along the parade route, will be the co-host of Military Makeover with Montel, Art Edmonds, and designer Jennifer Bertrand, as well as the show's Producer, Nick Richman. They will meet with Montel along the parade route to spread good cheer.

"I am thrilled to participate in the Hollywood Christmas Parade for the 11th year as co-host and I am very excited that Art Edmonds, Jennifer Bertrand and Nick Richman will join the parade this year representing Military Makeover and supporting Toys for Tots Program."

This year's parade is dedicated to promoting kindness, giving, and helping others. As always, the parade is open to all as "a uniting reminder that we all need each other and that kindness and helping one another is something to celebrate."

The 91st Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PST. It will air on The CW, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT.



Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate

Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful

cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts

Art Edmonds

and designer

Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime®

and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families. For more information visit,

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel