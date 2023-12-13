Infermedica Expands Global Reach With Support For 24 Languages On AI-Powered Medical Guidance Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Addition of Japanese, Thai, and traditional Chinese helps improve access to care

Infermedica, the leading global digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage, today announced a significant expansion of its language offerings. With the addition of Japanese, Thai, and traditional Chinese language support to its Medical Guidance Platform , Infermedica extends its capabilities to a total of 24 languages, underscoring its commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility worldwide, minimizing incorrect medical assessments, and streamlining the costs of providing quality care.

With these new language additions, Infermedica aims to improve healthcare access, especially in East Asia, in collaboration with partners like international health insurance provider Allianz Care. The expansion into these languages is a strategic move to broaden the company's reach, particularly in regions where language barriers significantly impact healthcare access. Recent statistics show that in the U.S. alone, two-thirds of people with limited English proficiency report barriers to accessing healthcare due to language issues.

"When we think about social determinants of health, factors such as economic stability, access to transportation, and social and community context typically come to mind," said Piotr Orzechowski, chief executive officer and co-founder of Infermedica. "But language remains a fundamental barrier to care for many people in multi-cultural areas throughout U.S. and the world. Healthcare can be daunting, intimidating, and confusing, but regardless of the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age, they should be able to gain access to care in their native language."

Infermedica's platform , which includes the self-service symptom checker Symptomate , is already aiding more than 15 million users globally. This language expansion not only serves the needs of native speakers in various countries but also supports expatriates and travelers needing medical guidance in their native language. All Infermedica platform translations are conducted primarily by physicians in combination with trained linguists. This meticulous process ensures the accurate communication of the medical terminology's true meaning across supported languages.

Moreover, Infermedica's platform allows for complete interviews in one language with the option to automatically translate the results into any other supported language. This feature is particularly useful for healthcare providers, caregivers, or translators involved in patient care – enhancing communication and understanding between different healthcare stakeholders.

As part of its commitment to reducing barriers to healthcare access, Infermedica is also reviewing the use of plain language in all its content. This initiative ensures that the language used in the core English version, from which translations are made, is as simple and comprehensible as possible.

As the world faces a growing challenge in healthcare accessibility, with predictions that by 2030 up to 5 billion people may lack access to basic healthcare , Infermedica's platform stands as a vital tool in bridging this gap. With long wait times for primary care appointments across various countries, platforms like Infermedica offer an immediate, accessible solution to prevent minor health issues from escalating into more significant problems.

Infermedica is a leading global digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage. The company's mission is to make healthcare accessible, accurate, and convenient for everyone worldwide, by automating primary care, from symptom to outcome. Infermedica is a part of CB Insights' Digital Health 150 – a list of the most promising private digital health companies. Since 2012, Infermedica has been adeptly interweaving medical and technical expertise into medical technologies through its Medical Guidance Platform, supporting industry leaders including Allianz, Cigna, Microsoft, Médis, and Solv. Infermedica is now being used in more than 30 countries in 24 languages and has completed more than 15 million successful health checks to date. To learn more, visit .

