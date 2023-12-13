With 4.4% CAGR, Airway Management Devices Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030]

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, The global airway management devices market size was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1.89 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global airway management devices market size was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2021 and The market is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2029 with CAGR of 4.4% during forecast period. Decline in the Conduction of Elective Surgeries During Pandemic Led to Drop in the Market Progress. Changes in lifestyle, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, and habitual factors such as tobacco and excessive alcohol use have given rise to numerous diseases. Increase in the emergency and inpatient admissions for chronic disorders has given rise to surgical procedures boosting the demand for airway devices in healthcare centers. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“ Airway Management Devices Market, 2022-2029. ”

Key Industry Development October 2021- VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., announced the launch of SuperNO2VA Et. It is a newly designed mask which is used for avoiding airway collapse while accurately monitoring end tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) value of the high-risk patients. It also delivers precise and consistent oxygenation to patients during deep sedation procedures. Key Takeaways :

Decline in Routine Elective Surgeries amid Pandemic Affected Market Growth

High Adoption of Airway Management Devices in Neonates to Pose Opportunities for Market Development

Rising Number of Joint Ventures and Start-ups Amongst Industry Players will propel the Market

Complications Associated With the Use of Airway Devices to Limit the Adoption Robust Investments for New R&D Centers by Key Players to Propel Market Growth

List of Key Players Profiled in the Airway Management Devices Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)

ICU Medical (U.S.)

Convatec Group PLC (U.K.)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Intersurgical Ltd (U.K.)

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)

VYAIRE MEDICAL INC. (U.S.) Flexicare Medical Limited (U.K.)

COVID-19 Impact: Decline in the Conduction of Elective Surgeries During Pandemic Led to Drop in the Market Progress The COVID-19 pandemic led to the decline in market growth for airway management devices in 2020. Decline in the anesthetic procedures due to decrease in conduction of elective surgeries led to a limited adoption of medical devices for airway management in anesthesia. In March 2022, a quantitative study conducted in a Hospital in Ireland by BJA reported that number of cases undertaken by anesthetic trainees from January 2020 to January 2021 witnessed a decrease by 23.8% compared to the previous year.

Airway Management Devices Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.55 Billion Base Year 2021 Airway Management Devices Market Size in 2022 USD 1.89 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 126 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End User





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Preterm Births To Propel The Demand For Product

Surge in the preterm births due is anticipated to drive the airway management devices market growth. Increase in the number of preterm births due to various risk factors such as infections, changes in lifestyle activities, increasing stress in pregnant women, and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the preterm birth rate ranges from 5%-18% among babies born across 184 countries. Many survivors face a lifetime of disabilities such as learning disabilities, visual and hearing problems, and breathing and feeding difficulties. Thus, the increasing incidence of breathing disorders and invasive mechanical ventilation augments the adoption of devices for airway management in neonates.

However, long-term use of these devices may pose short or long-term severe risks and potential complications are expected to limit the market growth.





Airway Management Devices Market Segmentation

Infraglottic Devices To Lead Due to Focus on Technologically Innovative Devices

o n the basis of type, the market is divided into infraglottic devices, supraglottic devices, laryngoscopes, and others. Infraglottic devices held the largest share in the year 2021 due to increasing focus of key players on introduction of technologically innovative devices and addition of new widgets to their existing airway management product portfolio.

Anesthesia Segment To Lead The Segment Due To Chronic Disorders

As per the application, the market is divided into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. Anesthesia segment led the segment due to rising anesthetic procedures and chronic disorders which requires anesthetic intervention among the population.

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers To Lead Due To Surge In Surgical And Aesthetical Procedures

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, homecare, and others. Hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers held the largest share in the year 2021 due to surge in surgical and aesthetical procedures along with airway management interventions which are used for ventilation, oxygenation, and breathing support to patients.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Airway Management Devices Market Regional Insights

North America To Lead Market Share Due To Increasing Number of Product Approvals

North America is expected to have the largest part in the airway management devices market share with a valuation of USD 0.87 billion in 2021. The rise in the introduction of technological devices with R&D activities is set to propel market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of collaborations and rising approvals of new airway devices with extensive presence across the region further boosted the North American market.

Europe is the second largest region for the market in terms of revenue and share due to increased demand for these devices for the treatment of such a high number of disorders. According to the Interactive Health Atlas of Lung conditions in England (INHALE), in February 2022, the emergency hospital admissions rate in England for the respiratory disease has steadily and significantly increased, from 2014, with a rate of 1,228.0 per 0.1 million of the population to a rate of 1,592.0 per 0.1 million in 2020.

Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for emergency care owing to high prevalence of diseases which therefore increases the demand for airway management devices.





Competitive Landscape

New Innovations in Product Portfolio to Develop Competitive Edge for Manufacturers

The market is consolidated with prominent manufacturers such as Ambu A/S, and Convatec plc who are engaged in key developments such as enhancing their distribution channel across the global market through strategic partnerships and extensive product approvals. In May 2021, Ambu A/S obtained clearance from U.S. FDA for the Ambu VivaSight 2 DLT which is the newest innovation in airway tubes for safe and cost-effective use by clinicians with a built-in camera used during single-lung ventilation procedures.





FAQs :

How big is the Airway Management Devices Market ?

The global airway management devices market size was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1.89 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the Airway Management Devices Market ?

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing R&D for technologically advanced products across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth.





