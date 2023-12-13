This report provides a comprehensive study of the global market for neurostimulation technologies and devices. It provides a detailed description of the different types of neurostimulation technologies and devices (invasive and noninvasive) and their current and historical market revenues.

The human nervous system works as the chief commander of the human body. The medical science community has long believed that it has huge potential in treatment of human body disorders. Neurostimulation technology involves the alteration or modulation of nerves. Neurostimulation devices deliver electrical current or magnetic impulses directly to nerves in order to modify their activity.



Over the past 25 to 30 years, neurostimulation has emerged as one of the most dynamic fields of therapy, and has been actively investigated for treatment of a range of clinical conditions including chronic pain, movement disorders (Parkinson's disease, tremor, dystonia and others), epilepsy, psychiatric disorders, functional restoration, cardiovascular disorders, gastrointestinal disorders and genitourinary disorders. It is also said to consist of "drug-free solutions." Currently, the potential of neurostimulation technology is actively being explored for other clinical conditions including obesity, tinnitus and central nerve system disorders.

Given the vast size of the potential treatment population and the many ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances in neurostimulation technologies, the market for neurostimulation devices market is poised for significant growth. Other factors expected to aid in the market boom include many countries' growing elderly populations and increasing trends toward the use of nondrug therapies, greater expectations for quality of life, and improved patient attitudes toward receiving medical attention.

Neurostimulation technologies represent a cutting-edge field in neuroscience and medical science, aiming to modulate the activity of the nervous system to treat a wide range of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. These innovative techniques involve the application of electrical, magnetic or optogenetic stimuli to specific areas of the brain or nervous system, offering the potential to alleviate symptoms, restore lost function and enhance cognitive capabilities.

Neurostimulation is based on the concept of neuromodulation, where electrical signals are applied to neurons to alter their activity and influence neural networks. Neurons communicate through electrical impulses, and by selectively stimulating or inhibiting specific neural populations, neuroscientists and clinicians can modulate brain function.

This report also covers in detail the therapeutic applications of neurostimulation technologies and devices, including chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, urinary and fecal incontinence, obstructive sleep apnea, essential tremor, obsessive compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder/clinical depression and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for neurostimulation technologies and devices includes historical data and market projections by device type, therapeutic application and region.

Report Includes



Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projection of CAGR through 2028

Description of Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) neurostimulator system and discussion on approved indications of stimulation therapy for various diseases

Detailed description of various types of stimulation such as spinal cord stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, Vagus nerve stimulation, hypoglossal nerve stimulation, and transcranial magnetic stimulation; and discussion on their mode of action and advantages

Information on recent therapy improvements and new indications for use, and discussion on alternatives to traditional stimulation therapies

Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances in neurostimulation technologies and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls and reimbursement policies

Market share analysis of neurostimulation devices by application, type and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players



Axonics Inc

Boston Scientific Corp

Medtronic PLC

Synapse Biomedical Inc Xavant Technology

