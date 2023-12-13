Battery Recycling Market To Surge At A Projected 8.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 23.7 Billion By 2032 | Market.Us

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expansion and development of the battery recycling market in the transmission industry are propelled by various interrelated factors that are influencing the energy landscape. The increasing use of energy storage systems (ESS) in transmission networks, crucial for ensuring grid stability and integrating renewable energy, leads to a notable accumulation of end-of-life batteries. New York, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market, the Battery Recycling Market reached USD 11.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching approximately USD 23.7 billion by 2032. From 2023 to 2032, this market is anticipated to experience its highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 8.2 % . The battery recycling market refers to the industry involved in the collection, processing, and reuse of end-of-life batteries to recover valuable materials and reduce environmental impact. It encompasses various types of batteries, including lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and other chemistries used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems, and industrial applications. Get PDF Sample for Technological Breakthroughs@ request-sample Key Takeaway: Market Growth: The global battery recycling market witnessed exceptional growth, soaring from USD 11.9 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 23.7 billion by 2032, at a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% . Chemistry-based Dominance: Lead-acid batteries held the largest market share in 2022 due to their lower costs and historical prominence. However, lithium-ion batteries are expected to witness significant demand owing to their prevalent use in electric vehicles and renewable power systems. Source Insights: Industrial batteries, capturing 53% of the market, are key due to their various applications in renewable energy integration, UPS systems, and forklift batteries. The consistent collection of batteries from industrial sources drives the recycling market. Application Influence: Automotive applications dominated the market in 2022, attributed to the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. Government policies supporting the electric vehicle market due to environmental concerns further fuel this segment's growth. Market Drivers: Rising environmental concerns, increased demand for rare metals, and governmental regulations mandating responsible battery disposal practices drive the market's growth. Challenges: Challenges include high initial costs for recycling facilities, insufficient collection infrastructure, and logistics involved in gathering and transporting used batteries. Opportunities: Technological innovations in recycling processes, augmented investments in sustainable practices, and a global shift toward circular economies are key opportunities for future market growth. Regional Dynamics: Asia Pacific holds the lion's share at 42% , propelled by evolving government policies in developing nations to introduce electric vehicles and a growing population of environmentally conscious consumers. Leading Players: Major companies shaping the market include G&P Batteries, Retriev Technologies Inc., Exide Technologies, and Battery Solutions LLC. These entities play pivotal roles in steering the market's trajectory through sustainable initiatives and technological advancements. Factors are contributing to the growth and evolution of the Battery Recycling Market in the Transmission industry The growth and evolution of the battery recycling market within the transmission industry are driven by several interconnected factors shaping the energy landscape. Firstly, the rising adoption of energy storage systems (ESS) within transmission networks, vital for grid stability and renewable energy integration, results in a significant accumulation of end-of-life batteries. This growing volume necessitates efficient recycling solutions to manage waste and recover valuable materials. Additionally, heightened environmental concerns and stringent regulatory frameworks emphasize responsible battery disposal, compelling transmission entities to invest in sustainable recycling practices to comply with regulations and minimize environmental impact. Moreover, the push towards a circular economy underscores the importance of resource recovery. Recycling batteries enables the retrieval of critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, reducing dependency on primary mining sources while meeting the increasing demand for recycled materials in battery manufacturing. Economically, advancements in recycling technologies are making these processes more cost-effective, creating revenue streams through material recovery and resale. Furthermore, the need for scaled-up recycling infrastructure becomes apparent as the volume of end-of-life batteries continues to rise, prompting investments in innovative recycling technologies and facilities. The convergence of these factors emphasizes the pivotal role of efficient and sustainable battery recycling practices within the transmission industry. Embracing responsible waste management not only ensures compliance but also supports resource conservation, regulatory adherence, and technological advancements, fostering a more circular and environmentally conscious energy ecosystem. Top Trends in the Global Battery Recycling Market

Growing Volume of End-of-Life Batteries: The surge in battery use across various industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and energy storage systems, is leading to an increased volume of end-of-life batteries, driving the demand for efficient recycling solutions.

Advancements in Recycling Technologies: Continuous technological innovations are enhancing battery recycling processes, such as improved sorting, shredding, and extraction methods, enabling higher recovery rates of valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other rare metals.

Circular Economy Initiatives: The transition toward a circular economy is boosting the importance of recycling materials from batteries. Recovered metals are being reintroduced into the manufacturing cycle, reducing reliance on primary resources and promoting sustainability.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Partnerships between battery manufacturers, recyclers, and tech companies are emerging to establish closed-loop systems. Such collaborations aim to ensure efficient collection, recycling, and reutilization of batteries, fostering a more sustainable lifecycle for these products. Regulatory Mandates and Standards: Stringent regulations and standards for proper battery disposal and recycling are driving the industry toward responsible and environmentally friendly practices. Compliance with these regulations is becoming a critical factor in shaping recycling practices. Regional Analysis Asia Pacific Dominance : Asia Pacific holds the lion's share, approximately 42%, of the battery recycling market. It has been the dominant region in the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and government policies favoring their adoption in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea significantly contributes to this dominance. Key Regions and Countries : The report identifies key regions and countries that contribute significantly to the battery recycling market. Notable areas include North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Western Europe (Germany, France, UK, etc.), Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions exhibit varying degrees of market influence based on their initiatives and adoption of battery recycling practices. Market Growth & Opportunities : Within these regions, there's a growing emphasis on battery recycling driven by concerns over environmental sustainability, regulatory initiatives, and technological advancements. Countries implementing policies to introduce electric vehicles are stimulating market growth and creating opportunities for battery management technologies. Demand Surge and Government Policies : The rising popularity of electric vehicles and the consequent demand for battery recycling solutions are significantly influencing regions like the Asia Pacific and North America. Government policies aimed at reducing environmental impact and encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles are pivotal in shaping the regional dynamics of the battery recycling market. Future Market Predictions : The report forecasts continued growth and market dominance by certain regions, projecting their roles in driving the battery recycling industry. Asia Pacific's evolving policies and initiatives in the electric vehicle sector, for instance, are expected to further cement its dominance in the coming years. Competitive Landscape The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

G&P Batteries
Retriev Technologies Inc.
Exide Technologies
Battery Solutions LLC
EnerSys
Umicore N.V.
LI-CYCLE CORP.
Call2Recycle Inc.
uRecycle
East Penn Manufacturing Company
American Manganese Inc.
BASF
Johnson Matthey
Other Key Players

G&P Batteries

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Exide Technologies

Battery Solutions LLC

EnerSys

Umicore N.V.

LI-CYCLE CORP.

Call2Recycle Inc.

uRecycle

East Penn Manufacturing Company

American Manganese Inc.

BASF

Johnson Matthey Other Key Players Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 11.9 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 23.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.2% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 42% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

: The increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and stringent regulations imposed by governments globally have significantly fueled the growth of the battery recycling market. For instance, strict recycling policies due to the environmental threats posed by battery dumping have been driving market expansion.: The surge in demand for primary materials such as lithium and lead, propelled by their extensive use in various industries like electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage, is a key driver. This increased demand boosts the need for recycled materials, showcasing a significant growth driver for the battery recycling market.: The recycling of used materials is crucial for preserving natural resources and reducing the environmental impact caused by mining and extraction. Lead-acid batteries, being the most recycled type globally, underscore the importance of recycling for resource conservation.: With a global shift toward circular economies, where products are reused, recycled, or repurposed, battery recycling becomes integral. This movement emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices and fuels the growth of the battery recycling market.: The usage of batteries across diverse sectors like automotive, electronics, energy storage, and electric vehicles generates substantial waste. This massive volume of waste batteries enhances the necessity for recycling solutions and subsequently propels market growth.: Government policies favoring electric vehicle adoption, mitigating environmental hazards, and addressing concerns like global warming and pollution are driving consumer preferences toward electric vehicles. This shift is accelerating the demand for recycled batteries and subsequently boosting the battery recycling market.

Market Restraints

Market Restraints

Batteries contain dangerous metals requiring specialized handling and disposal techniques, posing risks to both the environment and human health. This requires trained staff and sophisticated methods to mitigate potential explosions or environmental damage.The process of recycling batteries involves significant expenses, including collection logistics, specialized facilities, and the technical expertise needed to manage hazardous materials. These costs can hinder the scalability of battery recycling initiatives.Inadequate infrastructure for the collection of used batteries poses a challenge. Insufficient systems for gathering batteries from various sources and locations can limit the volume available for recycling.The logistics involved in collecting and transporting used batteries from diverse sources to recycling facilities can be complex and costly. It requires an efficient system to manage transportation while ensuring compliance with safety and environmental regulations.High initial startup costs for setting up recycling facilities and complying with stringent regulations act as significant barriers to new entrants in the battery recycling market.

Market Opportunities

The growth prospects in battery recycling are heavily reliant on advancements in recycling processes. Innovations like better sorting methods, recovery techniques, and efficient recycling methods are poised to drive market expansion.Increasing investments in sustainable practices contribute significantly to market growth. Companies focusing on environmentally friendly recycling techniques, coupled with a global shift toward circular economies, foster lucrative prospects within the sector.The global push toward circular economies-where products are reused, repaired, or recycled-offers immense growth potential for the battery recycling market. The emphasis is on utilizing recycled materials in manufacturing new batteries, reducing reliance on raw materials, and cutting carbon emissions.Rising environmental concerns, coupled with the need for rare and precious metals, fuel the demand for battery recycling. As the world population grows, there's an increased necessity for recycled materials to curtail environmental impacts and preserve natural resources.

Report Segmentation of the Battery Recycling Market

Based on Chemistry



Lead-Acid Based Battery: This segment encompasses batteries with lead-acid chemistry, historically one of the most recycled types due to its widespread use in various applications. Its recyclability and relatively lower cost compared to other types contribute to its prominence in the recycling market.

Lithium-Ion Based Battery: The lithium-ion segment represents a rapidly growing category, mainly fueled by its extensive use in electronic gadgets, electric vehicles, and renewable power industries. The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in multiple applications propels the need for efficient recycling processes. Nickel-Based Battery: Nickel-based batteries form another segment, though relatively smaller in comparison. Their chemical composition, often used in certain electronic devices and applications, necessitates specific recycling methods and attention owing to their unique properties.

Based on Source



Automotive Batteries: This segment constitutes a substantial portion of the recycled battery supply, driven primarily by the proliferation of electric and hybrid vehicles. The surge in electric vehicle adoption significantly influences the influx of automotive batteries into the recycling stream.

Industrial Batteries: Industrial batteries form a significant source for recycling, representing a wide spectrum of applications from renewable energy integration to UPS systems and forklift batteries. The multifaceted uses of industrial batteries contribute significantly to the volume of batteries collected for recycling purposes. Electronic Appliance Batteries: Batteries from consumer electronics and household appliances form a notable source, with a range of gadgets and devices contributing to the recycling stream. These batteries, although smaller individually, collectively add to the overall volume requiring recycling due to their widespread use.

Based on Application



Automotive: This segment stands as a major recipient of recycled batteries, particularly fueled by the burgeoning adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. The increasing emphasis on electrification in the automotive industry significantly drives the demand for recycled batteries in this sector.

Consumer Electronics: Applications in consumer electronics constitute a substantial area where recycled batteries are utilized. From smartphones to laptops and various portable devices, the demand for batteries in these products creates a continuous need for recycled materials to meet industry demands. Energy Storage: The energy storage segment represents a crucial domain leveraging recycled batteries. These batteries play a pivotal role in storing renewable energy and ensuring consistent power supply, emphasizing the need for recycled materials to sustain this evolving sector.

Key Market Segments

Based on Chemistry



Lead-Acid Based Battery

Lithium-Ion Based Battery

Nickel-Based Battery Other Battery Types

Based on Source



Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Electronic Appliance Batteries Other Sources

Based on Application



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage Other Applications

By Geography



North America



The US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



In May 2022 , Li-Cycle Corp. started their Gilbert, Arizona facility, which is expected to be able to process up to 10000 metric tons of manufacturing scrap and infinite batteries per year. Li-Cycle Corp.'s innovative battery recycling facility bolsters Arizona's strong EV supply chain and sends a signal that Arizona is for electric batteries. January 2022, Electra, the battery materials manufacturing company, agreed with Japanese firm Marubeni to get the black mass derived from the Li-ion battery recycling operations. Electra intends to take advantage of Marubeni's huge network of battery cell recyclers worldwide to secure an efficient source of black mass. Marubeni's battery recycling operation is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

