Inspiresemi Announces Customer And Industry Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi” or the“Company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, is pleased to expand upon previously announced early customer engagements as it prepares to bring its first products to market.



“We are excited and honored to be collaborating with some of the best and brightest in the HPC & AI industry as we prepare to bring our Thunderbird next generation accelerated computing platform to market,” said Doug Norton, CMO, InspireSemi.“Thunderbird's unique 'supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip' architecture, including its predictive performance and deterministic nature, make our solution a very attractive offering for a number of applications and industries where GPUs simply do not work. Thunderbird delivers on all the key drivers that matter to customers: high performance, energy efficiency, versatility, ease of programming, and affordability.”

“With the momentum of AI and the convergence of AI and HPC, it is time to look outside the status quo and leverage a new technology base, like InspireSemi's Thunderbird product line,” said Earl J. Dodd, World Wide Technology 's (WWT) Global HPC Business Practice Leader.“Thunderbird is ideal for workflows that require the highest performance and lowest power. It is easy to integrate, making it a valuable addition to the HPC and AI industry.”

“Sandia is pleased to have joined InspireSemi's early access program for their upcoming Thunderbird processor,” said Kevin Pedretti, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories .“This is enabling us to engage early by evaluating our challenging application workloads on Thunderbird's massively parallel interconnected CPU architecture, helping to mature the overall RISC-V HPC software stack, and providing our input for future versions of Thunderbird.”

"The pursuit of AI has been a tremendous boon for high-performance architectures across the board,” said Addison Snell, CEO, Intersect360 Research .“For pure AI investments, most of the attention is on GPUs, but many organizations are seeking a more versatile solution, built on processing elements that are suited to a variety of HPC, AI, and analytics workloads. This is where we see a market opportunity for companies like InspireSemi with its Thunderbird platform.”

InspireSemi's powerful Thunderbird accelerated computing architecture is based on an array of thousands of modern, efficient, and powerful 64-bit CPU cores, tightly integrated with high-speed memory and networking. It is an ideal and versatile platform for high-performance computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The initial product will be a standard PCIe server add-in card with over 6,000 powerful interconnected 64-bit CPU cores that can greatly reduce the floorspace and power consumption of modern datacenters.

The Thunderbird Early Access Program is a paid engagement, typically with purchase orders, with select partners who initially receive an emulator, firmware, and support, followed by first access to Thunderbird product when available. Consistent with our November 17, 2023 press release, there are currently four organizations committed to participating in the program, including Penguin Solutions and the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at UT Austin . Initial application areas of focus include advanced computer-aided engineering fluid simulations, astrophysics, biomolecular simulations, climate modeling, and large-scale graph analytics.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi (TSXV: INSP) provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird 'supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip' is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi's solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

