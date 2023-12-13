Brixton Metals Drills 248.05M Of 0.60% Cueq Within 717.00M Of 0.50% Cueq At The Camp Creek Target On Its Thorn Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the“ Company ” or“ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce the remaining 2023 drill results from its Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target on its wholly owned Thorn Project. The project is located in Northwest British Columbia, 90km east of Juneau, Alaska and within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation's traditional territory.

Highlights

Step-out drilling in 2023 has expanded copper porphyry mineralization to a 950m by 1050m area at the Camp Creek Target which remains open in multiple directions



THN23-285 intersected 717 of 0.50% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.92 g/t Ag, 458 ppm Mo)

Including 248 of 0.60% CuEq (0.37% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 255 ppm Mo) Hole THN23-277 ended in strong copper mineralization (2m of 0.66% Cu) with strong porphyry indicators and while the hole failed to reach its target depth, it is set up to wedge from 900m depth as a daughter hole early next drill season

Chairman and CEO Gary Thompson stated:“2023 proved to be another successful year on the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target. We have what appears to be a large mineralized and alteration footprint with limited deep holes testing a buried system. In collaboration with MDRU (UBC's Mineral Deposit Research Unit) and the recent oversubscribed $14.5 million financing, we look forward to further drill-testing this target during the 2024 field season.” Figure 1. Thorn Project and Copper Target Location Map with Copper Geochemistry.

Discussion The 2023 program at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target totaled 10,099 of drilling from nine holes. This News Release covers the remaining four drill holes for Camp Creek. For previous assays from the 2023 program at Camp Creek see News Release dated September 21st, 2023. Camp Creek is a newly discovered, blind calc-alkalic copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry target with only seventeen holes testing greater than 800m depth since 2019. Drill hole THN23-285 was drilled as a 170m step out to the east from THN22-201 (967 of 0.43% CuEq) and a 200m step out to the southeast from THN21-184 (318 of 1.03% CuEq within 821 of 0.54% CuEq). THN23-285 was drilled to 1602, making it the second deepest hole on the property, with broad vein-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization within the Cretaceous aged Porphyry X unit and Triassic Stuhini Group sediments. THN23-285 intersected 717 of 0.50% CuEq, including 248 of 0.60% CuEq, all within 1564 of 0.35% CuEq. In addition to Cu-Mo porphyry mineralization, near-surface high-sulphidation epithermal veins at 173 yielded 10.39 g/t Au and 76.82 g/t Ag over 1.00m. Table 1. Select Mineralized Intervals from THN23-285.

Hole From To Interval Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) THN23-285 37.50 1602.00 1564.50 0.15 0.08 2.09 246 0.35 including 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.03 10.39 76.82 10 7.69 and including 426.00 1602.00 1176.00 0.19 0.07 1.96 324 0.44 including 807.00 1309.80 502.80 0.29 0.07 2.73 342 0.55 and including 885.00 1602.00 717.00 0.20 0.05 1.92 458 0.50 including 885.00 1133.05 248.05 0.37 0.10 3.32 255 0.60 and including 1159.20 1309.80 150.60 0.25 0.03 2.27 638 0.64



The true width of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.82/lb Cu, US$ 1863.32/oz Au, US$ 22.59/oz Ag, $US 23.19/lb Mo. These prices represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations assume 95% recovery.

CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.711384* Au g/t) + (0.008624 * Ag g/t) + (0.000607 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95

Figure 2: Hole THN23-285 Core Photograph at 976 Depth from a 1.00m Interval that Assayed 0.35% Cu, 207 ppm Mo.





THN23-277 was planned as a follow up to THN23-261 (855 of 0.52% CuEq), stepping out 250m to the west-southwest towards THN22-201. Due to poor ground conditions which led to delays in drilling, THN23-277 was only drilled to a total depth of 1041. The hole ended in strong Cu-Mo mineralization with 84 of 0.42% CuEq, within 724 of 0.22% CuEq starting at 317. Intercepts of Porphyry X began at 705 and continued to end of hole. THN23-277 encountered some of the most abundant mineralized quartz veining observed at Camp Creek with stockwork vein densities of up to 60%. Given the encouraging visuals from the core, casing and drill rods were left in the hole to re-enter and continue drilling as a daughter wedge hole at the start of the 2024 field season. A 2.00m interval from 1032 depth assayed 0.66% Cu, 112 ppm Mo, 12.0 g/t Ag, 0.24 g/t Au.

THN23-276 was a 250m step out to the east-northeast from THN23-261. The objective was to test between previous deep mineralized porphyry intercepts and the Oban Breccia, where drilling in 2019 yielded 554 of 0.97% CuEq from THN19-150. THN23-276 was drilled to a depth of 1470 and intersected multiple intervals of Porphyry X. THN23-276 yielded 1087 of 0.15% CuEq, including 506 of 0.21% CuEq, and including 34 0.47% CuEq. While PX intervals hosted consistent Cu-Mo mineralization, overall grades were diluted by a series of late-mineralization feldspar-porphyry intrusions.

THN23-263 was planned as a 450m step-out to the east from THN22-221 (779 of 0.41% CuEq) to test whether copper porphyry mineralization extends to the northeast along Camp Creek where strong argillic alteration is observed on surface. THN23-263 was drilled to a depth of 1425 and intersected dominantly Stuhini Group sediments, Cretaceous aged Porphyry Y unit, and a polymictic mineralized breccia starting at 1240 to end of hole. Hole 263 yielded 726 of 0.14% CuEq including 189 of 0.21% CuEq, with increasing grades at the bottom of the hole within the brecciated unit. While no Porphyry X was intersected in hole 263, it was successful in expanding the copper porphyry mineralization footprint at Camp Creek to a 950m x 1050m area, which remains open in multiple directions.

Figure 3. Camp Creek Drill Hole Intersections at -400m Elevation Below Sea Level.





Figure 4. Cross Section of the Camp Creek Drill Target.





Table 2. Select Mineralized Intervals.

Hole From To Interval Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) THN23-277 317.00 1041.00 724.00 0.13 0.05 2.85 66 0.22 including 445.50 1041.00 595.50 0.15 0.06 2.31 80 0.24 including 556.27 1041.00 484.73 0.15 0.06 2.27 92 0.26 including 646.50 1041.00 394.50 0.16 0.06 2.27 93 0.27 including 957.00 1041.00 84.00 0.25 0.09 3.78 142 0.42 THN23-276 382.52 1470.00 1087.48 0.09 0.03 1.82 52 0.15 including 595.00 1447.00 852.00 0.10 0.03 1.63 65 0.17 including 815.00 1321.00 506.00 0.13 0.04 1.72 84 0.21 including 940.00 1321.00 381.00 0.15 0.04 1.35 93 0.23 including 940.00 974.41 34.41 0.30 0.09 2.99 169 0.47 and including 1289.50 1321.00 31.50 0.20 0.06 1.54 288 0.41 THN23-263 42.00 1425.00 1383.00 0.05 0.04 2.44 18 0.11 including 699.00 1425.00 726.00 0.09 0.03 2.31 32 0.14 including 1063.00 1425.00 362.00 0.12 0.03 1.81 52 0.18 including 1236.00 1425.00 189.00 0.15 0.03 1.90 65 0.21 including 1270.50 1425.00 154.50 0.17 0.03 2.12 74 0.24 including 1306.00 1425.00 119.00 0.20 0.03 2.50 83 0.28





Figure 5: Hole THN23-277 Photograph of Mineralized Core at 1032 Depth from a 2.00m Interval that Assayed 0.66% Cu, 112 ppm Mo, 12.0 g/t Ag, 0.24 g/t Au.





Figure 6. Hole THN23-263 Photograph of Mineralized Core at 1324 Depth from a 1.00m Interval that Assayed 2.64% Cu, 473 ppm Mo, 34.7 g/t Ag, 0.27 g/t Au.





MDRU Collaboration



Brixton Metals is collaborating with the University of British Columbia's Mineral Deposit Research Unit as part of the BC Porphyry Study. An M.Sc. research project has commenced on the Camp Creek Porphyry Target with the goal of establishing geochemical and alteration vectors towards blind porphyry mineralization. In addition, an alteration mapping project is underway to characterize and map the large 4.1km x 3.9km alteration footprint centered around Camp Creek. With porphyry deposits frequently found in clusters, the use of petrographic, geochemical, and mineral spectrometer analyses will be used on drill core and 177 hand specimens collected within the alteration footprint during the 2023 field season to aid with further vectoring outside of the currently drilled area.

Table 3. Collar Information of Current News Release.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Zone THN23-263 628425 6492218 828 105 -83 1425 Camp Creek THN23-276 628614 6492065 773 216 -82 1470 Camp Creek THN23-277 628139 6491800 774 343 -80 1041 Camp Creek THN23-285 627876 6491944 672 110 -84 1602 Camp Creek



Quality Assurance & Quality Control



Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.0 – 2.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Langley, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Daniel Guestrin, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Guestrin has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the technical information and has approved this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB , and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF . For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: ...

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Mr. Jason Shepherd, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: ...

