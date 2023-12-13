GURU Organic Energy Reports Outstanding Black Friday And Cyber Monday Online Sales And Launches Its Popular Fruit Punch In The US On Amazon.Com

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“ GURU ” or the“ Company ”), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced that American consumers can now purchase its top ranked 2023 energy drink innovation, Fruit Punch, on Amazon and directly on the Company's website at . GURU's Fruit Punch will also be available at select retailers across the United States starting in January 2024.

The online launch of Fruit Punch in the US follows GURU's strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales performance on Amazon, which saw an outstanding growth of 295% in the US, as compared to the same period last year. Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU stated:“As we continue to expand our online reach across North America, Amazon sales are increasing rapidly. This impressive performance underscores the growing popularity of our Good Energy to consumers that prefer to buy online. These numbers are also a testament to the success of our digital team's efforts to improve marketing, sales strategy, and execution as we continue expanding GURU in this channel, with a focus on profitable growth. We are thrilled to have our new Fruit Punch available in the US for the holidays and are eager to roll out our first 2024 innovation to American consumers on Amazon in January 2024.” 1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended November 5, 2023, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago. About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper. About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" guruenerg or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok. For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

