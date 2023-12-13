Metagenomics Sequencing Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 3.64 Billion By 2028 | CAGR Of 17.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metagenomics Sequencing Market 2032

The increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases further fuels the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size was Valued at USD 974.30 million in 2020 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 3.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in advancements in metagenomics sequencing, rise in applications of metagenomics in various fields, increase in initiatives & funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and declining cost of sequencing fuel the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. On the other hand, budget constraints in developing countries and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, availability of cloud computing for data management is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Market Overview:

Metagenomics is a molecular tool in genomics technique and it uses metagenomics sequencing to analyze the mixed genomic materials extracted from community of organisms. This procedure provides detailed information about species diversity and abundancy, functional genes, phylogenetic relationship, population structure, and correlation network with environmental factors. Although these procedures are initially used for clinical diagnostic, drug discovery, biofuel, and industrial application. Metagenomics is the study of a collection of genetic material (genomes) from a mixed community of organisms. Metagenomics usually refers to the study of microbial communities. Metagenomics allows studies of organisms that are not easily cultured in a laboratory.

✅ Top Metagenomics Sequencing Companies

. Eurofins Genomics

. Illumina, Inc.

. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

. PerkinElmer Inc.

. QIAGEN N.V.

. Macrogen Inc.

. Swift Biosciences Inc.

✅ Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation: –

By Product & Service

. Reagents & Consumables

. Instruments

. Services

. Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

. Metagenomics Sequencing Services

By Technology

. Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing

. 16S rRNA Sequencing

. Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

. Metatranscriptomics

By Application

. Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics

. Clinical Diagnostics

. Drug Discovery

. Biofuel

. Industrial Applications

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global metagenomics sequencing market. Rise in genetic disorders and increase in number of clinical diagnostics drive the market growth in this region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Key Findings Of The Study

. By product & service, the services segment accounted for the largest segment in 2020, while reagents & consumables segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028

. By technology, the 16S rRNA sequencing segment dominated the metagenomics sequencing market in 2020, while shotgun metagenomics sequencing segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028

. By application, the drug discovery segment was the largest application segment in overall market in 2020

. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest metagenomics sequencing market growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% driven by growth in population, increase in affordability, and improvement in healthcare facilities in the region

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

