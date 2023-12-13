U.S. And Europe Polyphenol Market 2025 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Opportunities | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in applications of polyphenols in functional beverages, functional foods, and dietary supplements is expected to fuel the market growth in future.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. and Europe Polyphenol Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025, The U.S. and Europe polyphenol market is projected to reach $584,907 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% and a market volume of 17,892 tons, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. The grape seed segment dominated the U.S. and Europe polyphenol market and is expected to exhibit a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Key Players;

Amax NutraSource, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.,

Futureceuticals, Inc.,

Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.,

NOF America Corporation

Naturex S.A.,

Indena S.P.A.

Swanson Health Products,

Berkem

Increase in applications of polyphenols in functional beverages, functional foods, and dietary supplements is expected to fuel the market growth in future. Moreover, the rise in demand for polyphenols in cosmetics and as coloring agents is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products has increased over the years as they have no side effects. Manufacturers have been engaged in improving the product portfolio in terms of functional characteristics and offering the same at competitive prices to gain edge over the competitors. This increase in preference majorly drives the growth of the U.S and Europe polyphenol industry.

The grapeseed was a dominant segment in 2017. The leaves and seeds of grape are used for the treatment of different diseases since the ancient time. Grape seed extract is used as a remedy for a number of health conditions due to the presence of anti-oxidant polyphenols and high macro and micro nutritional value. The grape seed extract experiences growth due to its antioxidant and antiaging properties along with the increase in demand from personal care and skin care market.

The functional beverage segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. and Europe polyphenols market and is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The steady growth is attributed to the increase in adoption of plant based diet as well as convenience and high nutritional content of functional beverages of the traditional beverages.

In 2017, Europe dominated the market rise in knowledge about health and adoption of convenient sources of nutrition resulting in increased usage of supplements, functional food, and beverages, which drives the market for polyphenol in Europe. However, the U.S. market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the growth in preference of functional and herbal products among the population in the U.S.

Key findings of the study

In 2017, Europe polyphenol market share was the highest in terms of market value, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the grapeseed segment was the largest contributor to the market in terms of value, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, passion fruit was the fastest growing segment in the polyphenol market valued at $3,276 and growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

In 2017, the functional beverages segment was the largest contributor to the market in terms of value, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the U.S. was a prominent contributor to the polyphenol market, and is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast period.

