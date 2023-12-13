A Cleantech Pioneer In Canada Faces Multiple Bureaucratic Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CEOCFO Magazine , an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Solomon Alema Asfha, Founder/Owner of Ontario, Canada-based Alpha Green Innovation , working on carbon capture and green hydrogen research and innovations. With his extensive experience spanning more than 12 years in the area of carbon capture and green hydrogen, he developed various inventions and held various patents in the field. Recently, he developed the world's new generation of carbon capture technology that is able to capture carbon dioxide emissions and simultaneously generate megawatts of clean electric power. The technology comes with dual solutions and new approaches to reducing carbon emissions.

During the interview with CEOCFO's Editorial Executive Bud Wayne, addressing Mr. Asfhsa's desire to lower CO2 in the atmosphere and if governments, manufactures, businesses and people share the same vision?

Mr. Asfhsa: Absolutely! In alignment with the worldwide push for net-zero emissions, governments, manufacturers, and businesses have expressed a shared vision. For instance, the government of Canada has set clear targets for carbon emissions reduction and achieving net-zero emissions.

However, in practice, there are significant challenges. Some institutions fail to support clean technology innovations, leading to talent and expertise leaving the country continuously in search of better opportunities.

Canadians have strong ambitions to mitigate carbon emissions through cleantech innovations and need to address the climate challenges. But, due to the endless bureaucracy in the system, some cutting-edge innovations and startups like ours are hindered and facing too many obstacles.

These challenges pose barriers to achieving our common goal of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Without addressing the endless bureaucracy in the system, it's difficult to achieve the net-zero emission vision.

CEOCFO: What led to your current situation? Why didn't you pursue it further with cutting-edge technology?

Mr. Asfha: Until this day, we have been working to scale up our technology. Unfortunately, due to some players in the industry, skepticism, corrupt networks, and endless bureaucracy in the system, we have not been able to. They denied us funding more than four times. This situation continues to this day, and currently, the Scientific Research and Experimental Development Tax Credit Program Office (SR&ED program Office) has held our proposal for six months. But the office has a mandate to respond within 60 business days.

Our innovation fully meets the eligibility requirements for the SR&ED grant, and we submitted our application on May 28, 2023. However, despite the established 60-business-day processing time, we have had to repeatedly request updates on our application, but they don't like to answer our questions. They have been unresponsive and have continued to keep our application on hold for six months, unjustly.

Does the SR&ED office provide equal opportunities for all? How many other startups and innovations like ours are facing the same bureaucratic delays from the SR&ED office?

The SR&ED Office has a responsibility to respond on time. We are not asking them for any favors; we are asking them to give us equal opportunity. Unjustifiably holding up proposals for six months is a systematic hindrance to innovation and startups.

This situation not only highlights bureaucratic issues within the SR&ED office but also raises serious concerns about its integrity. It calls for intervention and resolution by the authorities.

CEOCFO: Why didn't you pursue it further with cutting-edge technology?

Mr. Asfhsa: Unfortunately, as I mentioned above, we encounter systemic bureaucratic obstacles that hinder our ability to scale up our breakthrough technology as we planned.

It's important to highlight some key points here, and here are the common reasons why an important innovation was hindered:

1. Blocking funding and causing systematic delays in R&D and startups.

2. Creating complexities and challenges, especially related to intellectual property, leading to delays.

3. Employing advanced tactics against innovators and their innovations, like systematically damaging reputations and labeling negatively, to hinder cleantech progress.

Specifically, we have encountered and confronted all of these challenges at various points in our journey. Additionally, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office tried to abuse us multiple times for our intellectual property. Not only this, but too many things happen to us. Government institutions like those offices are expected to be free from any third-party influences and must give equal service and opportunity to everyone.

CEOCFO: What were some of the challenges you faced in developing the technology and getting people to understand its value?

Mr. Asfha: It's important to recognize that not everyone fully grasps the potential of our innovation, including some individuals in positions of authority. Unfortunately, they have formed negative judgments based on a limited perspective, which is an unwise and unfavorable perspective without fully understanding our capabilities.

While we understand this is a natural human tendency, we are working to raise awareness about it.

CEOCFO: Where are you today in the development of your carbon capture technology? When we last spoke you had one prototype built; are there others, have there been any updates to your original technology?

Mr. Asfha: Until this day, we have been working tirelessly with very limited resources and difficult situations.

We have encountered a significant amount of systemic bureaucracy and encountered obstacles from some industry players as well as a few government officials. As a result, they have rejected our applications for support and grants that were 100% eligible more than four times. Look, we never received $1 in support from the government program for this project. We persevered for over four years without any form of support from the government side. Consider how immensely challenging this has been. We covered the cost of R&D by ourselves and other generous individuals. No one would continue in this situation, but we have an unwavering passion for science and the environment. But, the endless bureaucracy in the system hinders.......

