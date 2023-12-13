Stone Fruits Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 3.71% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The stone fruits market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the stone fruits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% between 2021 and 2028.The stone fruits market is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. Stone fruits include peaches, cherries, mangoes, plums, and raspberries, among others. The stone fruit season is limited, but the diverse seasons for different stone fruits make them readily available throughout the year. Stone fruits provide several health advantages, including the development of antioxidants for chronic illnesses, bone strength, digestive health, and immune system support. These advantages, together with growing consumption and high export demand, contribute to the expansion of the stone fruit industry.Stone fruits are thin-skinned, juicy fruits with a single big seed trapped within a strong outer shell. Stone fruit includes apricots, kiwis, nectarines, peaches, and plums, all of which belong to the genus Prunus. Stone fruit has health advantages such as promoting good digestion, combating diabetes and obesity, increasing immunity, and so on. Stone fruits are being driven by the increased customer desire for healthy eating and dietary options. Stone fruits are cultivated throughout the world, with distinct regional preferences. For example, yellow-fleshed acid peaches are more popular in the North American market, but low-acid white peaches are preferred in China and Japan. These diversifications pave the path for stone fruit industry expansion. Stone fruits are high in vitamin C, which aids in the prevention of respiratory infections. Because of these advantages, there is potential for cultivars to cultivate stone fruits, particularly for health benefits, hence boosting the size of the stone fruit market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Salix Fruits, one of the largest firms in the stone fruit industry, announced the launch of a new office in Egypt in March 2023. The firm currently has six offices across the world, including the new office, which is near to the producers and will aid in the supply of fresh fruits to meet the expanding demand.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global stone fruits market is divided into peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries, mangoes, and others. Among these, the peaches segment is poised to expand significantly over the forecast period. Peach segment expansion in the worldwide stone fruit industry may be due to several causes. For starters, peaches are well-known for their sweet and juicy flavour, making them a popular option among customers looking for delectable and refreshing fruits. Additionally, peaches are high in key elements such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which aligns with the growing consumer focus on healthy eating and well-being. Peaches' nutritional profile, along with their low-calorie content, makes them an attractive option in the context of a well-balanced and healthy diet.Based on application the global stone fruits market is divided into juice concentrate, ready-to-drink juice, nectar, wine, jams, and others. Among these, the ready-to-drink juice is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. This expansion might be linked to shifting consumer tastes and rising demand for quick and nutritious beverage choices. Stone fruit juices that are ready-to-drink provide a handy and on-the-go alternative for consumers looking for natural tastes and nutritional advantages. The popularity of ready-to-drink juices prepared from stone fruits such as peaches, plums, and cherries has increased due to the movement toward healthy living and an emphasis on natural ingredients which is eventually aiding in the market growth.Based on end-users the global stone fruits market is divided into bakery confectionaries, food processing companies, hotels and restaurants, cosmetics , and others. The baking and confectionery sector is expected to be one of the fastest-growing end-users in the worldwide stone fruit market. This expansion might be ascribed to rising customer desire for natural and healthy ingredients in baked products. Stone fruits like peaches, plums, and cherries are not only tasty, but they also provide several health advantages. Bakeries and confectioneries combine these fruits into a variety of items such as pies, pastries, and cakes to improve flavour profiles and attract health-conscious customers. Furthermore, the rising trend of clean eating and a desire for goods containing natural sweeteners has increased the demand for stone fruits in the bakery and confectionery industries.Based on Geography the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast period. The APAC region is important in the worldwide stone fruit industry. Furthermore, with its large width and diverse countries, the area is a major producer, importer, and consumer of stone fruits. The demand for stone fruits has been continuously increasing in recent years, fueled by reasons such as increased health consciousness, changing dietary habits, and growing interest in exotic fruits. China is also a big producer of stone fruits in the APAC area. Moreover, the Chinese fruit market is dominated by the Bing type, which is recognized for its big size and sweet taste. As a result, such factors are fueling the expansion of this sector, which in turn drives market growth over the forecast period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global stone fruits market, that have been covered are Salix Fruits, Plusberries, Fruit World Co., Fruit Growers Victoria, KOLLA, Hortgro Stone, Organically Grown Company, Star South, Emerhub.The market analytics report segments the stone fruits market using the following criteria:. BY TYPEoPeachesoNectarinesoPlumsoCherriesoMangoesoOthers.BY APPLICATIONoJuice ConcentrateoReady-to-Drink JuiceoNectaroWineoJamsoOthers.BY END-USERoBakery ConfectionariesoFood Processing CompaniesoHotels and RestaurantsoCosmeticsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Salix Fruits.Plusberries.Fruit World Co..Fruit Growers Victoria.KOLLA.Hortgro Stone.Organically Grown Company.Star South.EmerhubExplore More Reports:.Global Fruit Jellies Market:.Global Dried Fruit Market:.Frozen Fruit Market:

