Bonsai Market Was Valued At US$5.842 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.52%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bonsai Market was valued at US$5.842 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the bonsai market was valued at US$5.842 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52%.Bonsai plants are becoming increasingly popular in homes as they are excellent stress relievers and air purifiers. Rapid urbanization, growing indoor gardening practices and floriculture has provide a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the growing demand for a stress-fee working environment is also acting an additional driving factor.Bonsai plants and trees that are grown in containers using trimming and training techniques, to create a realistic representation of the environment in the form of a miniature tree. Such plants provide a relaxing environment to those who are going through anxiety and depression, and with the growing depression prevalence the market demand for demand of Bonsai plant. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the incidence of anxiety and depression cases by 25% worldwide.In the market, there are multiple innovations and technological advancements. Increasing gardening culture and rising mental problems are major factors that play a significant role in the growth of the global bonsai market. Additionally, Takanawa is getting Tokyo's biggest indoor park of about 40,0000 sqm as well as a Kengo Kuma building which may increase the adoption of bonsai plants for decor and well-being.Access sample report or view details:The global bonsai market, based on species is segmented into five main categories namely outdoor species, deciduous tree species, tree species with flowers, indoor species, and needle tree species. Tree species with flower is growing and accounts for a major share of the global bonsai market.The global bonsai market, based on the structure is segmented into two main categories namely landscape, and stumps. Landscape structure is in demand and accounts for a major share of the global bonsai market.The global bonsai market, based on application is segmented into two main categories namely customized and wholesale. These two segments account for a major share of the global bonsai market.Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute to a significant share of the global bonsai market. Bonsai plants provide a relaxing environment to individuals and the ongoing increase in mental health issues in major APAC nations such as China, India, and Japan is propelling the adoption of bonsai plants to cure anxiety and depression. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 54 million Chinese people suffer from depression, and 41 million suffer from anxiety disorders.The research includes coverage of MiniGardens Bonsai NZ Ltd., Lodder Bonsai bv, Dongyi Artificial Plants Co., easternleaf, BRUSSEL'S BONSAI, Love My Bonsai, Abana Homes, Bonsai Direct., House of Bonsai, are significant market players in the global bonsai market.The market analytics report segments the bonsai market using the following criteria:.By SpeciesoOutdoor SpeciesoDeciduous Tree SpeciesoTree Species With FlowersoIndoor SpeciesoNeedle Tree Species.By StructureoLandscapeoStumps.By ApplicationoCustomizedoWholesale.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.MiniGardens Bonsai NZ Ltd..Lodder Bonsai bv.Dongyi Artificial Plants Co..easternleaf.BRUSSEL'S BONSAI.Love My Bonsai.Abana Homes.Bonsai Direct..House of BonsaiExplore More Reports:.Plant-Based Water Market:.Plant Based Beverages Market:.Plant Based Eggs Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn