Karnataka Man Laces Food With Cyanide To Kill Wife After She Objects To Affair

Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka) Dec 13 (IANS) A man in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district was arrested on charges of killing his wife by lacing the food with cyanide after she objected to his affair, police said on Wednesday.

The accused is identified as Darshan. His wife Shwetha was found dead at her residence in Devavrunda village in Gonibeedu police station limits in the district and her parents got suspicious when he tried to conduct a funeral before their arrival.

Darshan had attempted to project it as case of suicide, claiming that his wife had self-injected poison with a syringe and ended her life. Later, he went on to claim that Shwetha had suffered a heart attack.

He parents suspected that Shwetha was murdered by the accused. The post-mortem report confirmed that it was not a case of heart attack.

The police took the accused into custody and after being grilled, he confessed to the crime. According to police, Shwetha and the accused were in love from their college days and married three years ago.

However, Darshan developed an affair at his workplace recently. After coming to know about the affair, Shwetha had called up his lover and warned her not to continue the affair with her husband. Enraged by this, the accused had planned to finish her off. He had laced ragi ball with cyanide and given it to her. After consuming it, Shwetha had died.

