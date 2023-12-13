International Olympic Committee Head vows to provide over USD45M for displaced individuals

(MENAFN) During the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Wednesday, the President of the International Olympic Committee committed to providing more than USD45 million for displaced individuals.



At the forum, Thomas Bach expressed satisfaction in announcing the International Olympic Committee's new commitment for the upcoming four years, continuing, "We are committing over USD45 million benefiting approximately 500,000 displaced people."



Bach stated that the committee's initiatives aim to enhance access to secure sports, protection, and inclusion across 25 countries.



He additionally revealed a commitment to support refugee athletes, emphasizing: "I'm very happy to also announce that the International Olympic Committee and our Olympic Refuge Foundation are committing USD50 million to support refugee athletes."



He further mentioned that, for the first time, a refugee athlete will lead the IOC Refugee Olympic Team during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



"With far too many wars and conflicts, displacing millions of people on a scale we have never seen before, the power of sport has never been more important," the leader pointed out.



The three-day forum, concluding on Friday, stands as the largest quadrennial international gathering addressing refugee issues.



Its primary goal is to facilitate the practical realization of objectives outlined in the Global Compact on Refugees. These objectives encompass alleviating pressures on host countries, fostering refugee self-reliance, expanding access to third-country solutions, and enhancing conditions in countries of origin.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107587768