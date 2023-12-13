Groundbreaking development at Cop28 in Dubai, Al Masaood Power Division interduces SHAMS+

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development at Cop28 in Dubai, Al Masaood Power Division has introduced SHAMS+, a revolutionary solar-powered charging station designed and manufactured entirely in the United Arab Emirates. Positioned as a first-of-its-kind charging solution, SHAMS+ offers off-grid accessibility, providing flexibility in diverse locations, including remote and previously inaccessible areas, fostering the potential for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in challenging terrains.



The unique feature of off-grid accessibility sets SHAMS+ apart, allowing EVs and hybrid marine vessels to be charged using solar power even in locations where conventional charging infrastructure may be lacking. This innovation not only enhances sustainability by relying solely on clean energy but also facilitates re-deployability with minimal maintenance requirements.



Among its key differentiators, SHAMS+ boasts ultra-fast charging capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge technology to achieve charging speeds that can extend a vehicle's range by over 100km in just 10 minutes. This rapid charging capability addresses a critical need in the EV market, enhancing convenience for users and encouraging wider adoption.



Rasso Bartenschlager, the General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division, highlights the smart features integrated into SHAMS+ to ensure stable charging. He emphasizes the flexibility of installation, catering to diverse environments such as agricultural areas and marine ports, further underscoring the adaptability of this innovative charging solution.



Bartenschlager notes that SHAMS+ aligns with Al Masaood's commitment to decarbonization leadership, emphasizing the company's dedication to addressing global sustainability trends.



The unveiling of SHAMS+ at Cop28 serves as a testament to Al Masaood's role in driving advancements in clean energy and accelerating the transition to electric mobility on a broader scale.





