‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui Is The First Captain Of The Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Munawar Faruqui has become the first captain of the house and with this power he came to know that Ankita Lokhande has outside world information.

For the first captaincy task, the garden area was turned into a scavenging field for a makeshift vulture that will pick pieces of meat, on which the housemates must write the name of the contestant they want to vote out of the captaincy drill.

The last one standing is going to have the honour of being the first captain of the season. Mannara Chopra, shockingly, turns on her friend Isha Malviya, scribbling her name on the meaty ticket out. Isha's not holding back – she's retaliates. Mannara's begging for mercy, but Isha's got revenge in mind, declaring payback for the betrayal.

However, Munawar wins the task and becomes the first captain of the season.

After becoming the captain, he is called by Bigg Boss, where he is made to hear a conversation.

The conversation happens to be between Ankita and her doctor, who comes to the show for her check up

Munawar hears Ankita asking about what's happening in the outside world.

Bigg Boss then asks Munawar what he wants to do. However, he says that it's unfair on others as they are unaware about outside world.

