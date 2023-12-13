Oil rates extend fall amid weak US financial indicators

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil rates sustained their downward trend, influenced by weaker-than-expected economic indicators in the United States, the world's largest consumer of oil. Investors, apprehensive ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, were also swayed by the unexpectedly substantial decline in the country's crude oil inventories, which helped curb further losses.



At 10:55 a.m. local time (0755 GMT), the international benchmark crude, Brent, traded at USD72.66 per barrel, reflecting a 0.79 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD73.24 per barrel on Tuesday.



Concurrently, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD68.05 per barrel, marking an 0.87 percent decline from its Tuesday closing price of USD68.61 per barrel.



The notable dip in both benchmarks followed the release of US inflation data, which fell below expectations, hinting that the Federal Reserve might maintain interest rates at their current levels for a more extended period. The data revealed a 0.3 percent increase in US core prices for November, with the year-over-year core rate holding steady at 4 percent.



Market attention now turns to the statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell post the meeting, with investors eager for insights into the central bank's future monetary policy.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that inflation is decreasing "meaningfully." With inflation expectations under control, Yellen suggested that addressing the remaining challenges in easing price pressures should not be overly challenging.



