Abu Dahbi`s Masdar City wants to precede sustainability turn

(MENAFN) Masdar City, the United Arab Emirate's pioneering sustainable community and technology hub, is set to further solidify its position as a global leader in sustainable urban development by focusing on net-zero projects in the coming years, according to Steve Severance, the director of growth at Masdar City. In an interview at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, Severance emphasized the importance of staying at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, acknowledging the positive impact of having imitators in the realm of green building projects and sustainable communities.



First announced in 2007, Masdar City has been a trailblazer in implementing sustainable practices, with numerous net-zero buildings, solar installations, and geothermal projects that have contributed to its status as a prominent eco-friendly development. Severance highlighted Masdar City's commitment to showcasing tangible results in sustainability, moving beyond mere claims of green credentials often made by new communities and building projects.



Masdar City has achieved significant milestones, including housing the world's largest collection of LEED Platinum buildings, the highest certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. In the pursuit of sustainability excellence, Severance outlined Masdar City's shift from emphasizing energy consumption reduction to a focus on achieving widespread, large-scale net-zero solutions.



During the United Nation summit, Masdar City made headlines by announcing plans for a net-zero mosque, a groundbreaking initiative expected to be the first of its kind in the region. The mosque, designed to accommodate 1,300 worshippers, will operate entirely on 100% solar energy, further showcasing Masdar City's commitment to integrating sustainable practices into various aspects of urban life.



Severance emphasized that Masdar City's dedication to sustainability extends beyond residential and commercial spaces to include places of worship, recognizing their global significance. The net-zero mosque represents a significant stride in demonstrating how sustainable practices can be integrated into diverse aspects of urban planning and development. Masdar City continues to set benchmarks for sustainable urban living, aligning its strategies with global efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental stewardship.



MENAFN13122023000045015687ID1107587757