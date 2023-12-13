IICO Holds Forum In Support Of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) - The International Islamic Charity Organization held a forum Wednesday in support of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque, and participants would be discussing how to slavage various sectors in Palestine.

Kuwait government and people have been supporting the Palestinian cause politically and recently sent numerous humanitarian aid in planes to help the Palestinian people, stated Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, Chairman of IICO, in the opening speech of the forum, the first of its kind.

Al-Maatouq reaffirmed that the role of the "Tarahom" volunteers' continued in offering humanitarian and psychological aid to impacted countries with a holistic approach, highlighting the role of the IICO, charities and organizations in support of Gaza.

He said that the suffering of the Palestinian people continues due to the Zionist occupation's policies that stripped them of their human rights, threatening their safety and security, adding that Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wished to alleviate their suffering.

Tarahom team leader Nasser Al-Bassam told KUNA the team is working under the umbrella of IICO, to help different sectors in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque.

The purpose of the forum is to raise money and awareness, with the continuous efforts of Kuwait-based IICO to safely deliver assistance in all forms, including implementation of projects for the Palestinian people. (end)

