Kuwait Deputy FM Meets UN Representative To Iraq

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister, ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday met with Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Claudi Cordon. Sheikh Jarrah and Cordon discussed ways of cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a foreign ministry statement said. (end) nmo

