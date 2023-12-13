               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deputy FM Meets UN Representative To Iraq


12/13/2023 7:26:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister, ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday met with Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Claudi Cordon.
Sheikh Jarrah and Cordon discussed ways of cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a foreign ministry statement said. (end)
nmo





MENAFN13122023000071011013ID1107587733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search