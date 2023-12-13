Islamic Anti-Terrorism Coalition Discuss Achievements, Strategies In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Leaders of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition discussed the strategies and achievements in their second meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman of the Saudi General Staff General Fayyadh Al-Ruweisi, also discussed fighting terrorism intellectually and through media, as well as blocking terrorism-funding sources.

The meeting is a preparation for the upcoming coalition Defense Ministers' meeting next February, to be chaired by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, said Al-Ruweisi.

On his part, the coalition's Secretary General Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Al-Megheidi said that member countries have submitted anti-terrorism requests and the coalition had studied them thoroughly to carry out support initiatives in accordance with international laws. (end)

