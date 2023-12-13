Western diplomatic efforts seem to be primarily focused on post-war governance in Gaza as conflict amid Israel-Gaza intensifies

(MENAFN) As the conflict between Israel and Gaza intensifies, Western diplomatic efforts appear to be primarily focused on post-war governance in Gaza. Discussions with over 10 Western diplomats in the past two weeks reveal a resignation to the likelihood that Israel will persist in bombing Gaza until it achieves at least partial success against Hamas, with the support of United States President Joe Biden wielding a veto to prevent United Nations action mandating a ceasefire.



Western foreign ministries are seemingly preoccupied with shaping a "package" for a two-state solution.



However, these political discussions seem detached from the harsh realities unfolding in Gaza and Rafah, just across the Egyptian border, where casualties are escalating daily. With over 19,000 Palestinians dead and more than 80 percent of Gaza's 2.5 million people displaced, the urgency to end the war has become increasingly paramount.



Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, emphasizes a looming threat of implosion unless urgent measures are taken to protect people in Gaza and facilitate aid delivery. Lazzarini, who managed to enter the besieged strip, warns of the critical situation on the ground.



For most diplomats, access to Gaza is limited, and Rafah serves as the closest point of observation. The severity of the situation in Rafah, and by extension Gaza, is starkly evident, underscoring the pressing need for immediate humanitarian access and a ceasefire to prevent further escalation and suffering.





