Celebrate The Most Wonderful Christmas At Galle Face Hotel: A Season Of Splendour And Joy

Galle Face Hotel invites you to experience the enchantment of Christmas with a series of captivating events and culinary indulgences throughout December.

Experience Festive Delights

Beginning on December 1st, the Christmas Goodie Hut welcomed guests to a treasure trove of festive delights, open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm to discover an array of seasonal treasures, perfect for sharing the joy of the season with loved ones.

On December 3rd, the International Christmas Charity Bazaar was opened from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, embodying the spirit of giving and sharing in the true essence of Christmas.

On December 6th, the Christmas tree was illuminated in a dazzling ceremony held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, signalling the arrival of the joyous season.

Exquisite Dining Experiences

Celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with an exquisite array of dining experiences:

Indulge in a sumptuous Christmas Eve Brunch from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm, priced at LKR 9,500. Later in the afternoon, savour the festive delights of Christmas Eve High Tea from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, priced at LKR 4,500 (with Bubbly at LKR 6,000).

As evening descends, delight in the Christmas Eve Dinner from 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm, also priced at LKR 9,500. For an exclusive experience, enjoy the curated 5-course menu by Chef Rukie at 1864 Limited Edition, at LKR 19,000.

Continue the celebration with a lavish Christmas Day Dinner at 1864 Limited Edition from 7:00 pm onwards, also priced at LKR 19,000, offering an extraordinary gastronomic experience.

Embrace the Christmas spirit with a delightful Christmas Day Brunch from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm priced at LKR 9,500. A delectable Christmas Day Dinner will also be served from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm at LKR 8,500.

Create Unforgettable Memories

Galle Face Hotel promises an unforgettable celebration, filled with warmth, exquisite flavours, and the spirit of the season.

Click the below link to view our Christmas Booklet: